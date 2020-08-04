Plans for a ground-level public art display at 10 West End have garnered approvals from local government officials. The art, which will be constructed in the next year, was required in an agreement between the cities of St. Louis Park and Golden Valley and the developing team that sought to construct an office building and parking ramp on the property.
The art will feature “WE” in 12-foot, free-standing letters and benches on either side that spell “Golden Valley” and “Saint Louis Park.” The structures will be made of fabricated steel or aluminum and finished with a powder coat and decorated via laser etching.
The meaning of the large “WE” letters that will serve as the focal point of the art have a threefold meaning: as an acronym for West End, an allusion to the collaboration between Golden Valley and St. Louis Park to develop the area, and an encouragement of community to all that pass it.
A design team assembled last year included staff and residents from both cities. John Kluchka, a local artist on the team, said the design decisions were made “at a critical time in our history.”
“If we were not in a pandemic and racial equity turning point, I think the design would still have been praised for its integration of so many elements. The current events’ context, however, made the design an almost essential artistic statement for our community,” he said.
The design team had initially leaned toward creating a colorful, mural-like covering on the parking ramp, but the idea was abandoned as the team explored within-budget concepts. Later deliberations leaned toward art that was accessible to visitors on foot. As Kluchka put it, a mural was too static, and only “great for a drone or those that drive for three seconds to pass it.” As a result, the art is designed to welcome people to walk closely and touch the letters, grab a selfie, or sit on the nearby benches for a moment of respite.
When designs were brought before the Golden Valley City Council for approval, Councilmember Kimberly Sanberg praised the accessibility of the art to visitors on foot.
“It speaks to how the area is starting to function,” she said.
The art will feature a lilac motif, a callback to the area’s history. The lilac plant is a source of pride for the community, as it represents the 1938 undertaking to plant more than 8,000 bushes of lilacs along a newly-constructed Highway 100. The plantings extended 12.5 miles of the highway, and was coined “Lilac Way.” The plan was envisioned by the Minneapolis Journal (now the Star Tribune) as a means to beautify the road, was taken upon by community groups and MnDOT to finance, and federal programs like President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s Works Progress Administration to plant. From the beginning, the “WE” art design team expressed a desire to include the lilac in some way in the structure.
Other considerations were made to ensure the “WE” structure and bench materials could weather a Minnesota climate, and that the structure adequately screened the boxy structu of the ramp. Additional screening will be provided by oak trees, with the idea that they will grow very large over time.
The developer agreed to invest $150,000 into the public art, which project documents note is three times the amount escrowed with the city of Golden Valley.
Kluchka said the art community was enthusiastic about the final concept, and made suggestions for those visiting the spot when it opens next year.
“Look for the symbolism of a ‘WE’ that is at once much bigger than any individual, but where an individual is welcome and can find comfort,” he said. “It’s a place to rest. A place to meet up before dinner. A place to gather, and reflect the ‘WE’ that any group coming together becomes.”
