Hennepin County officials have announced that reconstruction of three bridges that connect Robbinsdale and Minneapolis via West Broadway could begin as early as April.
The project will take two years to complete the extensive bridgework, as well as pedestrian improvements to the intersection of Theodore Wirth/Victory Memorial Parkway/Oakdale Avenue/Lowry Avenue below the bridges. The county officials said the long period of reconstruction was chosen so the artery road could continue to allow traffic and “as much access as possible for the bridge, intersection and trail system users.”
According to the county, approximately 16,700 cars use the bridges every day, another 4,000 to 6,000 vehicles use the parkways below and the Grand Rounds trail to the north is believed to be one of Minneapolis’s busiest bikeways.
Two bridges carry northbound traffic from Minneapolis into Robbinsdale via West Broadway and Lowry Avenue, and one bridge carries southbound traffic in Minneapolis via West Broadway. The bridges are above an intersection between Theodore Wirth/Victory Memorial Parkway and Oakdale/Lowry Avenue. It is the access point for the North Memorial Health Hospital campus, which is immediately adjacent via Oakdale Avenue.
Project planners have maintained that West Broadway would remain open to some extent during the project, though the northbound Lowry Bridge will be closed and detour from Penn Avenue to 42nd Street for nine to 12 months. The parkway intersection, the final phase of construction, is also expected to impact traffic patterns.
The intersection, when completed, will feature better sightlines for drivers and pedestrians by reducing the 10 smaller bridge support pillars to three large pillars. The intersection will also be smaller, to make it safer while still handling daily traffic patterns. Designer John Ekola said the change would not inhibit ambulances using the roadway to access the hospital.
Other improvements include connecting trails to future trail areas; ADA-compliant ramps; shifting all three bridges closer to the hospital; improved lighting; and striped, shorter trail crossings on the roadway. Of note is a trail connection from Lowry Avenue in Minneapolis to the Grand Rounds and Crystal Lake trails, which will be constructed on the corresponding bridge. Ekola said the trail lane will be barrier-protected from vehicle traffic.
The project was originally scheduled to begin in 2020 and complete in 2022.
For more information, visit hennepin.us/westbroadwaybridges.
