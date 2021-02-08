In December, Golden Valley Historical Society’s volunteer handyman Mike Nielson was doing a routine check on the closed museum at 6731 Golden Valley Rd. To his dismay, there was a bit of standing water near the basement toilet, so he shut the water off and cleaned up the mess.
On one hand, it’s good the water level didn’t go too high: the society’s archives are on that level, though stored several inches off of the ground. Still, since the leak went unnoticed for quite some time, the little building was recently served the largest water bill in its existence. In two months, the church’s downstairs lavatory managed to run $3,546 down the drain.
Society Treasurer David Kuball made a harried call to Golden Valley’s utility services, which confirmed that about 200 gallons of water had been pouring into the drain line per hour for several weeks. Kuball asked if there was any way the bill could be forgiven, but since Golden Valley purchases treated water from Minneapolis, he understood that the city options were limited.
“It’s basically a direct expense for them. They’re very generous to the society anyway,” he said.
The society was able to pay the bill by dipping into reserve funds, which served as a contingency when the museum began construction in 2013. Still, the fund isn’t a bottomless pot of money.
Kuball explained that regular maintenance on the museum, which is in a building that dates to 1882, can be expensive. Though the society is making improvements in small phases, the costs add up. Last year, the church was painted. Next on the to-buy list is a new furnace and air conditioner, which Kuball lamented he would much rather be paying for than the bill.
“We’ll be OK, it’s bankrupting us, but it is impactful to our budget even though we have the reserves,” said Kuball.
The society’s leaders estimated that the fateful toilet was installed in the church 40 years ago when the church was active and hosted a day care service. The only reason why the society opted to keep the toilet? It was a convenient line to empty the basement dehumidifier, which is run frequently to protect the museum’s collection.
The society officials hope that the pandemic will have subsided enough this summer that the museum can reopen, and be able to host public history discussions again. Kuball wondered whether a year of postponed weddings will mean a few extra reservations of the museum’s chapel space. Kuball joked that those looking for a venue should know that the museum has two modern, working toilets in the bride and groom dressing rooms.
Meanwhile, Kuball said the society officials have approached the latest hurdle with humor.
“You gotta take it as it hits you,” Kuball said.
The February edition of the society’s newsletter explained the situation in a column with the title “We really, really hate flushing money down the toilet.”
“Ah, the expenses of operating a building even when it is temporarily closed due to Covid-19!” the column read.
Those wishing to donate to the society may mail a check to the museum or visit the society website at goldenvalleyhistoricalsociety.org.
