A district manager for Waste Management addressed the sudden cancellation of yard waste service in the city of Robbinsdale to the Robbinsdale City Council and a gathered audience of citizens at the June 7 council meeting.
He said the critical staffing situation was not lost on himself and other management.
“Me and my managers go home every day sick to our stomach, frankly fearing for the job because we can’t get the staff,” Swanson said.
The manager’s words came after a 45-minute public forum, much of which was spent sharply criticizing Waste Management’s months-long gaps in service, the latest issue was the halt of yard waste collection.
The stoppage of yard waste services comes on the heels of No Mow May, when residents were encouraged to not maintain their lawns. For the month, city codes were relaxed, with the planned benefit of fostering pollinators and creating a less water-dependent lawn.
Several other Minnesota cities, including St. Paul and Columbia Heights, have had their yard waste collection programs halted by Waste Management this spring.
Swanson’s address at the Robbinsdale City Council meeting was not planned, but the manager requested that his response take place during the recorded portion of the meeting instead of the unrecorded public forum.
He said there were ongoing performance issues with existing drivers and call center staff. Another facet of the issue was trying to return some staff to an acceptable work-life balance after the events of the pandemic, at the expense of services. In the meantime, the company had opened hiring to contractors from other industries, such as lawn care.
“Right now, any contractor could walk into the site ... I’ll write them almost a blank check to help pick up,” he said.
Swanson said he wanted to “assure” the council that the issue was being taken seriously.
Waste Management is currently on a five-year contract in Robbinsdale, which will expire in 2025. The company collects all garbage, recycling and yard waste from residents.
In March, a Waste Management representative told the council that staffing had resumed to pre-pandemic levels and apologized for service issues in the past year and a half.
Robbinsdale customers are not being charged for missed yard waste pick-ups. The city has organized a temporary yard waste drop-off site 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursday at the public works facility on Toledo Avenue North as a temporary solution. The city and Waste Management also organized a one-day, citywide yard waste pick-up June 18. Residents are asked to leave out yard waste by 6 a.m. that day, and leave it through the evening to ensure pickup.
The Robbinsdale City Council is set to discuss its ongoing issues with the trash hauler at a June 14 work session.
At the June 7 meeting, Councilmember George Selman requested that each councilmember review the city’s contract with Waste Management prior to the work session to understand the “tools” at their disposal. He hoped doing so would help the city “come to a definitive plan faster, and get this fixed.”
