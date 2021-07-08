GoldenValley2019-1.JPG
Golden Valley farmers market Market in the Valley has announced it will host a walk-up vaccine clinic at every weekly market beginning July 4.

The clinic, run by Odam Medical Group, will administer the Pfizer vaccine. No appointment will be required.

The market runs every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Oct. 10 under the city water tower, 7800 Golden Valley Road.

Due to the waning pandemic, no special events or children’s activities have been planned for this market season, though musical acts have been scheduled.

Info: marketinthevalley.org.

