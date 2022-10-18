Two have filed their candidacy for the District 43 seat in the Minnesota Senate. The candidates are incumbent and DFLer Ann Rest and Andrew Schuler, who filed with the Legal Marijuana Now Party.
Every election season, the Sun Post compiles information about local candidates on the ballot to better inform the votes of our readers.
Questionnaires were sent to the candidates. Below are their responses.
District 43 encompasses the entire cities of Crystal, Golden Valley, New Hope and Robbinsdale, in addition to two precincts in southeast Plymouth (precincts 16 and 17). Previously, these cities were predominantly represented by District 45, but are now represented by District 43 following statewide redistricting earlier this year.
Learn more about this year’s election and find your polling location at pollfinder.sos.state.mn.us.
Andrew Schuler
Tell me about yourself.
Born and raised in Golden Valley, attended Perpich Center Arts School and College of Visual Arts, volunteer for a variety of third-party candidates and grassroots organizations.
If a voter wants to contact me, the best way to reach me is...
What are your key issues and how do you plan to solve them?
Replace winner-take-all elections with proportional representation in order to better reflect the will of voters on Election Day.
How have you worked to resolve issues with those who have an opposing viewpoint in the past?
Persistence.
The 2023 Legislature will convene with a significant surplus. How should the money be used with respect to spending and/or tax relief?
Taxpayer rebates and education.
Ann Rest
Tell me about yourself.
New Hope home owner; retired CPA; former Armstrong English teacher; board member, Black Men Teach; Robbinsdale Chamber of Commerce; Crystal Historical Society; League of Women Voters; Crystal-New Hope-Robbinsdale Rotary, National Night Out Host; graduate degrees in taxation and public administration; lay leader, Spirit of Hope UMC.
If a voter wants to contact me, the best way to reach me is...
What are your key issues and how do you plan to solve them?
To protect rights to abortion care; to fight against climate change; to advocate for school children; to support transit initiatives including LRT; to champion safe communities; to provide fight for tax relief and affordable housing, to defend the rights of LGBTQIA individuals to protect our rights to free and fair elections; to support affordable health care.
I have voted for all these policies in the State Senate and will continue to do so if re-elected. The number one priority for all legislators will be to produce a balanced budget as required by the Minnesota Constitution.
How have you worked to resolve issues with those who have an opposing viewpoint in the past?
On the Senate Tax Committee, I have been the DFL lead who works with Republicans to produce tax policy that is fair and progressive for individuals, families and businesses. We have worked out compromises without rancor although with vigorous debate. I hope to continue that collegiality as we deal with tax relief in considering a multi-billion dollar surplus.
The 2023 Legislature will convene with a significant surplus. How should the money be used with respect to spending and/or tax relief?
We will receive the next budget forecast in late November to guide our policy and tax relief initiatives. We don’t know yet how our economy and inflation will affect that forecast. I will be supporting tax relief for Social Security recipients as I have in the past. I will also want the state to invest in our public schools and higher education institutions. Quality public schools are our best investment in Minnesota’s future. Other spending needs are transportation, affordable housing and safe communities. We should also maintain a healthy reserve.
