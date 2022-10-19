In the race for the Minnesota House of Representatives District 43B seat, only incumbent Mike Freiberg has filed. If elected, this will be the DFLer’s sixth term.
District 43B encompasses the entire cities of Robbinsdale and Golden Valley, and southeastern portions of Crystal and Plymouth.
Due to redistricting earlier this year, the borders of Freiberg’s district have shifted and been renamed from District 45B to District 43B. The District 43B seat will newly represent southern Golden Valley and southeastern Plymouth, and lose its representation of parts of New Hope and Crystal (those areas are now part of District 43A).
Chair, Preventive Health Policy Division; chair, Government Operations Committee, 2019-2020; assistant minority leader, 2017-2018; Golden Valley City Council, 2004-2012; married, two children attending Robbinsdale Schools
What are your key issues and how do you plan to solve them?
If reelected, there are several issues I’d like to take on. I will work to make sure schools have the resources they need to thrive, that the teaching profession is respected, and that schools are tolerant, welcoming places for all students. We need to address gun violence, encourage sustainable investments, reduce dependence on fossil fuels, and protect access to reproductive health care–including abortion care.
How have you worked to resolve issues with those who have an opposing viewpoint in the past?
I’ve successfully championed legislation that benefits both Minnesota and our communities. The bills I’ve authored have included urgent topics, such as climate change, transparency in elections, and pandemic response. This legislation was signed into law even though Minnesota has been one of very few states with a politically divided legislature.
The 2023 Legislature will convene with a significant surplus. How should the money be used with respect to spending and/or tax relief?
The surplus should be used to invest in our public schools and transportation system, including mass transit.
