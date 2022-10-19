In the race for the Minnesota House of Representatives District 43A seat, only incumbent Cedrick Frazier has filed. If elected, this will be the DFLer’s second term.
Every election season, the Sun Post compiles information about local candidates to better inform the votes of our readers. Questionnaires were sent to all candidates on the ballot this November regardless of whether the race was contested.
Due to redistricting earlier this year, the borders of Frazier’s district have shifted and been renamed from District 45A to District 43A. District 43A encompasses the city of New Hope and the majority of Crystal (sans two portions on the southeastern corners of the city).
What are your key issues and how do you plan to solve them?
Education. Community Safety. Economic Development. Our state suffers from great disparities in the aforementioned areas. As someone that has lived experiences within those disparities it is vital to me to be leader on how we can ensure that eliminate these gaps in our state. We must fund education in a way that will remove the trend of school districts relying on referendums that have to withstand the unreliable winds of political cycles. With community safety, we must take the politics out of it. If we are to ensure that every Minnesotan feels safe in their community we must listen to people in the communities that are subject to crime on frequent basis. Ensuring safety in the communities that are being harmed the most will make all of Minnesota better. For economic development, we know that good jobs help establish and maintain strong, safe and prosperous communities.
How have you worked to resolve issues with those who have an opposing viewpoint in the past?
I have been open and I will remain open to having conversations with those who have opposing viewpoints. I want to make sure I understand the reason for that opposition. I believe you can learn from opposing viewpoints and in some instances it may help improve the position you may have by creating a more inclusive solution. The idea is to achieve a solution that will do the greatest good for Minnesotans.
The 2023 Legislature will convene with a significant surplus. How should the money be used with respect to spending and/or tax relief?
There is sense of unfinished business from myself and other DFL House members. We passed comprehensive bills that put millions into public safety to make our communities safer, and millions to provide tax relief for property owners and those on fixed incomes with tax relief for social security recipients. We put a billion into our K-12 education to help close the deplorable disparities we have in our educational outcomes. We also had a bonding bill to address a myriad of projects that would have a positive impact for communities in all four corners and in between our great state. We took action to do what is best for Minnesota in 2022 and we will be ready to do what is best for Minnesota in 2023.
