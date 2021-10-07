Seven candidates filed for election to the Golden Valley City Council in August including incumbent Gillian Rosenquist, Loretta Arradondo, Joanie Clausen, Andy Johnson, Denise LaMere-Anderson, Drew Peterson, and Orville Christian Satter.
The candidate pool has since dropped to six due to Loretta Arradondo’s decision to suspend her campaign. These six will vie for two open seats on the council in the November election.
The Sun Post polled the candidates on their priorities, what qualifications they bring to the table, and more. View their responses below.
Andy Johnson
Occupation: Software manager
Education: B.S. computer science with honors, Illinois Institute of Technology. MBA Carlson School, University of Minnesota (Carlson School).
Qualifications: My most important qualification is a commitment to public and private service. 10 years in the Navy serving our country with distinction worldwide. 20 years in the software industry serving customers, working with experts, and collaborating to implement solutions. 10 years serving Golden Valley local government.
What are your reasons for running in this election?
I’m running for the Golden Valley City Council to ensure our city is a safe place to live and work, spends its money for the good of all residents and businesses, and has a quality of life that supports residents of all ages.
First, ensure public safety is our top priority. Continue to implement crime prevention strategies and develop and maintain positive relationships between police, residents, and businesses. The PEACE Commission is a step in the right direction but needs reform.
Second, develop affordable housing. Whoever works here should be able to live here. Let’s focus on providing housing for working families not millionaires.
Third, maintain and nurture our green spaces so they provide active and passive enjoyment. And adorn our city with creative and meaningful public art that captures our city’s values and aspirations.
Fourth, prioritize spending tax dollars on core functions of government.
And finally but equally important increase resident engagement in the city by better communicating agendas and minutes of our boards and commissions. When we communicate better, we engage more people, increase participation, and get more feedback. That feedback is critical to ensure resident voices are heard and included in solutions.
I am not beholden to any political party.
I am not partnered with any other City Council candidate
I am a completely independent public official.
I ask for your vote by or on Nov. 2.
Policing has been a significant subject of debate nationwide. Do you believe Golden Valley needs to make any specific policy changes regarding its police department in the future? Why or why not?
Yes.
First, crime prevention must have the same priority as oversight of the police department. Our policies should reverse the current trends of increased crime, fewer sworn police officers, fewer arrests, and slower response times to critical emergencies.
From data published by the city, there were more crimes in January to August 2021 (774) than the same months in 2020 (676) and 2019 (669). There were fewer arrests for those same months in 2021 (229) than in 2020 (422) and 2019 (557).
Second, the PEACE commission should better represent our community and restore 1.) Both votes to the police department, and 2.) Homeowners as members.
List one short-term and one long-term goal that you would prioritize as a Golden Valley City Councilmember, and why each is important.
Short term goal: Update meeting alert notifications of city council, boards, and commissions with the goal of increasing resident engagement and participation in city government. Each alert should resemble a headline with key items so a resident doesn’t have to search the city’s website then open a 100+ page pdf file. We have modern tools, lets apply modern ways to get a reader’s attention.
Long term goal: Obtain a moratorium on the city’s contribution to state’s 50-year-old Fiscal Disparity law. Reallocate the approximate $3.2 million annual cost to fund upgrades to our public works and public safety facilities.
Contact: 612-234-5798
Denise La Mere-Anderson
Occupation: Vice president of Human Resources, Talent Acquisition & Learning/Performance - Taylor Corporation
Education: Bachelor of Arts in English/secondary education, University of Minnesota-Morris
Qualifications: Golden Valley Human Service Commission Chair (member for eight years); 20 years in human resources; volunteer for the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network and Beyond the Yellow Ribbon, Little Free Library steward; Kelly Drive Pumpkin Growers participant, Society for Human Resource Management certified.
What are your reasons for running in this election?
I’m running for city council to give back to the community that welcomed me with open arms nearly 10 years ago. Since then, I’ve volunteered with numerous community groups representing causes like supporting our honored veterans, providing free books for children, and advocating for the victims and survivors of sexual assault.
Having served on a city commission, I have experience operating within the organizational structure of the city that will help me turn the concerns and priorities of our neighbors into action at city council meetings. Having attended community events like the Kelly Drive Pumpkin Growers Festival, Market in the Valley, Run the Valley, the GV Arts and Music Festival, and more, I’ve come to see how special our community is.
I truly don’t believe there is another place on earth with the warmth of community spirit that Golden Valley has, and that’s why I want to serve us on the city council.
Policing has been a significant subject of debate nationwide. Do you believe Golden Valley needs to make any specific policy changes regarding its police department in the future? Why or why not?
Golden Valley has already taken a proactive step in public safety by establishing the new Police, Employment, Accountability, & Community Engagement commission. Once established (they are taking applicants now), their mission will be to help the Golden Valley Police Department innovate and transform its provision of public safety services based on community input and needs.
The commission will develop and facilitate relationships between GVPD and the community through conversation and engagement on a wide range of topics like hiring practices and community policing. This will expand the tools that our sworn officers have to protect our community in ways uniquely tailored to the situation of the day.
Later this month, I plan to participate in a ride-along with the GVPD to see what they experience in a day on the job so I can also have that perspective. I look forward to the PEACE commissions’ recommendations on future policy changes.
List one short-term and one long-term goal that you would prioritize as a Golden Valley City Councilmember, and why each is important.
Golden Valley is a great city that is going in the right direction – I would prioritize ensuring that we continue to make progress on much of the work that is already underway. Beyond that, in the near-term, I will identify top community priorities with a data-driven and human-centered approach. I will proactively host community listening sessions with a broad cross-section of residents to hear what’s on their minds. I will also leverage social media and online polling to prioritize top local issues, and will then use this input to prioritize the work.
Long-term, my goal is to improve the relationship, sharing of information, and community engagement/ties between the Golden Valley police department, the city, and the community at large.
Contact: deniseforgv.com
Drew Peterson (photo not submitted)
Occupation: Home loan strategist/ team lead
Education: University of Minnesota
Qualifications: As a former boxer, I will fight for the people of Golden Valley!
What are your reasons for running in this election?
I love Golden Valley, and want to help keep it an exemplary place to raise families, do business, work, and play.
Policing has been a significant subject of debate nationwide. Do you believe Golden Valley needs to make any specific policy changes regarding its police department in the future? Why or why not?
I believe a well-funded police department is paramount to public safety. Police need to be able to continue to do a phenomenal job keeping everyone safe. To do that, I believe that calls of a non-threatening nature can be taken off of their plate to allow them to better focus on their important role in the community.
List one short-term and one long-term goal that you would prioritize as a Golden Valley City Councilmember, and why each is important.
A short term goal for the city is maintain public safety. A long term goal would be to incentivize more business owners to provide goods and services inside of city limits.
Contact: 612-987-1946
Gillian Rosenquist
Occupation: City Council Member
Education: J.D., William Mitchell College of Law; B.A., University of Washington-Seattle
Qualifications: I’m a 19-year resident, married to a small business owner with three sons. Prior service on the Golden Valley Open Space/Recreation Commission, Light Rail Citizens Advisory Committee; League of Women Voters; Envision Golden Valley; MOMS Club of Golden Valley; Hopkins Public Schools volunteer, Golden Valley Scout Troop 268 and PRISM.
What are your reasons for running in this election?
I’m running for re-election to keep Golden Valley moving in a positive direction forward and to continue the important work the City Council is leading to make our city a more welcoming, healthy and safe place for all to live, work and recreate.
Policing has been a significant subject of debate nationwide. Do you believe Golden Valley needs to make any specific policy changes regarding its police department in the future? Why or why not?
Golden Valley’s police department has for the past four years been a model of innovation and change adding a body camera program; two community health officers; a county social worker at the dispatch center; a community health intern in partnership with Normandale Community College; a new commission that will bring more community partnership and transparency in the areas of hiring and retention, training, recognizing public service by the GVPD and community members, data review and understanding, accountability and mutual understanding.
The city will pilot a program that provides alternate ways for police to work with staff and students in Robbinsdale Schools. Many of these proposals came from within the GVPD and I’m proud to have supported these changes and the budgets for them and every equipment request. After being part of the formation of the PEACE Commission as chair, I am now looking forward to learning from our community via the new commission about what we can do better to serve everyone. I’d also like to make sure our GVPD officers and staff are getting even more mental and physical health support.
List one short-term and one long-term goal that you would prioritize as a Golden Valley City Councilmember, and why each is important.
A short term goal is to hire our next police chief who will lead our department and city and its transformative work in partnership with our new PEACE Commission.
A long-term goal is to make Golden Valley a destination city with a vibrant and connected downtown area, welcoming neighborhoods, a network of mobility that includes better transit, bike and pedestrian options, and spaces that draw and allow to thrive all sorts of creative and entrepreneurial people and businesses.
Contact: gillianforgoldenvalley@gmail.com
Joanie Clausen
Occupation: Self-employed / Town Crier Promotions
Education: B.S. University of Minnesota
Qualifications: Golden Valley City Council 2012-2019; Member of the Pride Steering Committee since the start 2016; Past Corridor Management representative to the council and Blue Line Coalition from Golden Valley; CCX Media Board and past Commissioner; Golden Valley small business owner; Past member of the Human Services Commission.
What are your reasons for running in this election?
First, a high priority for running, is we as a city must support and work with our police. The police are a major pillar in the city’s foundation and we need their expertise and help. Mentally and physically, this is the hardest job of any department in the city. Losing 10 sworn officers, including our chief, in less than a year, is heartbreaking and sends up a red flag. We have lost the officers that knew our community and had the experience, training and knowledge to keep our city safe.
Second, fiscal responsibility has always been a top priority of mine. I support the debt reduction plan since we are $60 million in debt. Watching where our tax dollars are going and keeping our levies reasonable are always important to our residents and me. With the current pandemic still looming over us, this is as important as ever.
Finally, we need a balance within our city council. Different points of view strengthen decision making and will make for better government in Golden Valley. Balance leads to fair decision making for everyone.
Policing has been a significant subject of debate nationwide. Do you believe Golden Valley needs to make any specific policy changes regarding its police department in the future? Why or why not?
There is always a need to address change in everything we do. How that change is handled, will determine the outcome. Police more than ever need to know that we support and respect them. Working together, confronting our problems together and communicating on a professional level must happen if we are going to move forward in a positive and productive way. We need our police and they need us. Golden Valley has had an excellent department and the majority of our citizens have trust in how they handle themselves. Maybe we should focus on all the positive things our police have provided to Golden Valley over the years.
List one short-term and one long-term goal that you would prioritize as a Golden Valley City Councilmember, and why each is important.
A political balance is needed on the council to make sure different points of view are heard and acted on. Extreme politics does not belong on our council, which is designated as a non-partisan body. One long term goal, is reducing our debt to off-set the rising costs of keeping our city running. By reducing our debt, as costs rise, the hope would be to keep our taxes reasonable and affordable.
Contact: tcpgvmn@aol.com
Orville Christian Satter
Occupation: Retired
Education: Associate degree
Qualifications: 30-plus years management experience volunteer board member
What are your reasons for running in this election?
When I speak to residents of Golden Valley, everyone is worried about crime. Senior citizens are especially concerned about the response time of police, firefighters, and first responders. Being a first-ring suburb, the threat of crime is spilling over from Minneapolis and talk of defunding police is scary. As a candidate for Golden Valley City Council, my main focus is keeping our residents safe.
Policing has been a significant subject of debate nationwide. Do you believe Golden Valley needs to make any specific policy changes regarding its police department in the future? Why or why not?
We need to review our police policies. If we make any changes, we need to land on the side of safety for our residents and for the police officers.
List one short-term and one long-term goal that you would prioritize as a Golden Valley City Councilmember, and why each is important.
My short term goal is to immediately let all police, firefighters, and first responders know that the residents of Golden Valley and the City Council support them. My long-term goal is be fiscally responsible with Golden Valley funds.
Contact: asatter@msn.com
