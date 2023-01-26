The special election for Robbinsdale City Council Ward 1 is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 14. The election will decide who will serve the remainder of former councilmember Tyler Kline’s term, which expires Jan. 1, 2024. Kline resigned from the Robbinsdale City Council in 2022.

This election is only open to voters who reside in Ward 1, which encompasses the northwestern region of Robbinsdale.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments