The special election for Robbinsdale City Council Ward 1 is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 14. The election will decide who will serve the remainder of former councilmember Tyler Kline’s term, which expires Jan. 1, 2024. Kline resigned from the Robbinsdale City Council in 2022.
This election is only open to voters who reside in Ward 1, which encompasses the northwestern region of Robbinsdale.
Facing off in the election is Raymond Blackledge and Regan Murphy. Every election, the Sun Post compiles information from candidates as a resource to the voting community. Read their responses below.
Raymond Blackledge
Occupation and employer: School advocate, Regional Centers of Excellence
Education: University of Minnesota, Bachelors of Science, youth studies; University of Minnesota, Masters of Education, youth development and leadership.
Any past or current involvements you would like to highlight?
Member of the Robbinsdale Parks, Recreation and Forestry Commission; assistant track and field coach at Armstrong High School, which is in the Robbinsdale Area Schools
If a voter wants to contact me, the best way to reach me is... raymondforrobbinsdale@gmail.com
City governments are sometimes referred to as “laboratories of democracy” in which new policy ideas can be tried. Depending on their success, they can later be adopted by other cities or enacted into state or federal law. Is there a policy idea that you would (or would not) be interested in considering as a member of the Robbinsdale City Council?
As the Ward 1 member of the Robbinsdale City Council, I will be an engaged and attentive listener when it comes to the needs of constituents. The best “laboratories of democracy” come from the people and our diversity.
I want to engage daily with residents on issues surrounding how small businesses need ongoing support as we emerge from the pandemic, how public transportation can grow and help us reduce our carbon footprint and how our parks must be more sustainable. From those conversations, new policy ideas will arise, but it starts with listening to residents.
In my current job with the Regional Centers of Education, I’ve been a staunch defender and champion of diversity, equity and inclusion for our youth – priorities that I’m confident will make our society more just and reflect our progressive values. I want to see this instilled into our Robbinsdale community and, to me, that will only create a more stable, robust and lasting democracy.
The 2023 Robbinsdale City Council includes many new members. How will the changes affect the Council as a whole?
I am thrilled to see new members added to the City Council, especially as a candidate who, myself, has not held elected office. This allows for fresh ideas. Too often the same individuals run for elected office over and over and that can lead to communities being stuck in ways of thinking.
As I sat at my laptop in May of 2020 and watched George Floyd take his final breaths on a video captured not far from our Robbinsdale community, a deep sadness and longing for a more just society engulfed me.
What kind of community do I want my son, Elijah, 6, and daughter Evelyn, 3, to be raised in? How can I serve and help implement lasting change that will better our community?
These are questions I, as a Black man, pondered in the months following Mr. Floyd’s murder – questions that crystallized my decision to run for a seat to represent Ward 1 on the Robbinsdale City Council.
Electing new members to the council is how we will continue to move Robbinsdale forward and grow our community into a more diverse and inclusive place for all of our residents.
When voting on an issue, how would you balance your own experiences and preference with feedback from the community?
As the Ward 1 member of the Robbinsdale City Council, my commitment is to the residents of this great community. I will listen, gain feedback, but also give perspective. My lived experience as a husband, a father and a coach in our community, might differ from my neighbors and I think it’s important to share my lived experience, but also take to heart and cherish the perspective of my neighbors – it’s how we grow our community into a more diverse and inclusive place. Having conversations with each other and offering different viewpoints on issues like the environment, policing, education, etc., are essential to bettering communities across the Twin Cities region.
I often think about how I can grow as a person, and I will hold on tight to this introspection and use it to also grow as a member of the City Council.
Regan Murphy
Occupation and employer: Medical device sales - Stryker Orthopedics
Education: University of MN, Carlson School of Management - MBA program (current student); University of MN - B.S. marketing; Robbinsdale Cooper HS; Sacred Heart Catholic Grade School - Robbinsdale, MN
Any past or current involvements you would like to highlight?
Robbinsdale mayor 2012-2020; Planning Commission; Park & Rec Commission; Robbinsdale Whiz Bang Days; Heart of Robbinsdale Community Foundation; Birdtown Half Marathon; Blue Line Advisory Council; Sochacki Park JPA Board; Robbinsdale Youth baseball and basketball coach.
If a voter wants to contact me, the best way to reach me is... regan.murphy@comcast.net
City governments are sometimes referred to as “laboratories of democracy” in which new policy ideas can be tried. Depending on their success, they can later be adopted by other cities or enacted into state or federal law. Is there a policy idea that you would (or would not) be interested in considering as a member of the Robbinsdale City Council?
I am very interested in how the school districts in Minnesota are currently funded. There are significant disparities between school districts throughout our state. We have an opportunity to work with ISD 281, and our state representatives, to ensure that all school districts are adequately funded and have the resources necessary to create the best learning environment for all MN students.
The 2023 Robbinsdale City Council includes many new members. How will the changes affect the Council as a whole?
It is beneficial to have a balance of experience along with new ideas and energy. Our new council members will look differently at how things have been done in the past, and provide new ideas or solutions. Experience is also important. The current council has a majority of newly elected officials that will need time to learn and understand local governing. I will not have a learning curve for how meetings are run, how our budget/levy works, or how to quickly solve common resident issues. I will make immediate contributions and have years of experience collaborating and negotiating on behalf of Robbinsdale residents and businesses. My experience, coupled with the existing new members on the city council, will be very promising for Robbinsdale.
When voting on an issue, how would you balance your own experiences and preference with feedback from the community?
I have always been committed to listening and learning from Robbinsdale residents and business owners. As an elected official, I feel it is my duty to consider all comments and concerns from residents. Feedback from the community has and will continue to shape how I make decisions for Robbinsdale. When voting or making decisions, my focus is always doing what is in the best interest of Robbinsdale.
