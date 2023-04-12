When Karen Valverde grows tired of analyzing bodily fluids for her day job, the Golden Valley lab technician takes a break to volunteer at Robbinsdale Middle School.

There are over 300 people who volunteer for Robbinsdale Area Schools, and April 16 through 22 is national Volunteer Appreciation Week. Volunteer Coordinator Mindy Potvin matches community volunteers with school staff according to need and interest.

