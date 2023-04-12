Karen Carlos Morales, a sixth grader at Robbinsdale Middle School, begins to fill out her agenda book with the help of volunteer Karen Valverde. Students know they can count on Valverde to re-explain any of the teacher’s lessons in Spanish or English as needed.
When Karen Valverde grows tired of analyzing bodily fluids for her day job, the Golden Valley lab technician takes a break to volunteer at Robbinsdale Middle School.
There are over 300 people who volunteer for Robbinsdale Area Schools, and April 16 through 22 is national Volunteer Appreciation Week. Volunteer Coordinator Mindy Potvin matches community volunteers with school staff according to need and interest.
According to Potvin, 95% of District 281 volunteers surveyed last year rated their experience “satisfactory” or “more than satisfactory.” Teachers also appreciate the program: 99% of teachers rated the volunteers’ work as “satisfactory” or “more than satisfactory.” Volunteers do several different tasks to help out in Robbinsdale schools. In Valverde’s case, it is a few hours each Wednesday helping students complete homework assignments or understand academic concepts.
“Because she’s bilingual, Karen is also able to engage with students in their native language, making them more comfortable in class and giving them greater confidence when completing their work,” teacher Stephanie Meyers wrote to the Sun Post. “Karen has helped our students not only succeed, but excel at school.”
Valverde is studying to become a nurse so she can work more with patients: Body fluids are interesting, but do not lead to great conversation. Seeing that Valverde is a student and bilingual like them causes some students to think of her a bit “like an older sister,” she said.
Compelled by the need to help others, Valverde started first with kindergarteners at Meadow Lake Elementary in 2014. Recently, though, she’s been assigned to working with middle schoolers.
Skills for future volunteers
Aside from a desire to help others and give back to the community, knowing how to explain academic concepts in simple ways can help volunteers succeed.
According to Valverde, “understanding how students usually develop” can be helpful. Approaching a high schooler is very different from a second grader. However, learning how to talk to young students is also a valuable tool to learn. Robbinsdale Area Schools volunteers are equipped with starting points online, and there are lots of other materials one can access if they are interested in volunteering.
“Do it! It’s so gratifying,” Valverde said. “It’s important to invest in the younger population because they’re the future of our community.”
To celebrate the appreciation week, Potvin is entering the district’s regular volunteers into a drawing each day. Selected volunteers will take home gift cards donated from nearby businesses including HyVee, Lunds & Byerlys, Doolittles Woodfire Grill, Mainstream Boutique, Pub 42, MN State Fair and Frankie’s.
