Owner Scott Prost organizes some DVDs at Video Universe in Robbinsdale. The shelves are growing emptier, and fewer people enter the store to rent movies. The business is planned to be in operation until the end of May.
Harkening back to the turn of the century, when people drove to physical stores to pick up rented discs and tapes to return them to that same physical store a few days later, Video Universe still stands in Robbinsdale. But the 35-year-old business is set to close, tentatively, May 31.
“Rentals were declining,” Scott Prost, Plymouth resident and owner of Video Universe said. “A lot of the new releases I couldn’t even have access to, or get anymore, because they’re not releasing them on DVD. And, you know a lot of these new streaming services like Apple or Hulu or Netflix, they just hold on to their stuff. And for the most part they don’t release it on disc. Everybody’s coming in asking for this stuff and I can’t get it.”
The pandemic hit the store pretty hard as well. Prost said it “really fired up streaming.”
Troy Rachey, a Champlin resident who has worked at Video Universe for almost 30 years, said he felt streaming technology was pushed forward 15 years because of the pandemic.
Prost and Rachey remember busy weekend nights in the days before the internet, when families would crowd in the building to find the latest releases. Video Universe boasted a large collection, with weird movies and popular films alike. People knew they could count on Video Universe for quality entertainment and great customer service. Rachey said at one time as many as four people would work at a time, and 27 people were on the payroll. Today, it’s just Prost and Rachey, who take turns running the store.
For Rachey, one of the greatest joys at Video Universe has been getting to know the people who come into the store regularly. Prost said he’s seen some of his customers grow up from the little kids that were brought in to the store by their parents.
“I basically became, you know, the video psychologist,” Rachey said. “I swear, people come in here and they just say stuff they would never say in any other environment, because you’re a fun place, and you’re not known for any kind of bad things. People are so much more open to share personal things.”
Rachey hopes those people who come for conversation can find a new place to find community. Meanwhile, Rachey is shifting to focus on sales at Northcraft Analytics, Ushank Tech, and his own business TJR Universe.
As for Prost? He told the Sun Post he’s going to take a break for a bit. The store might remain open an extra month if sales are good.
“You build up this huge collection of movies and you think there’s gonna be a rainbow at the end of it,” Prost said. “But then streaming comes along, and it’s like there’s not as much demand for all the stuff. ... It’s so sad closing, it’s so sad.”
Prost said there are still people who covet physical media, even VHS tapes. For those wanting to buy movies, they have until May 31 to shop at their location in Robin Center, 4114 Lakeland Ave. N., Robbinsdale from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day.
