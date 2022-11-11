P210NW_GVveteransday1.jpg

Frederick Richard Bell in his dress whites.

 (SUBMITTED PHOTO COURTESY OF THE BELL FAMILY)

For much of her childhood, Rebecca Bell knew that her uncle Richard had gone missing in World War II, but her parents were tight-lipped about the details.

“I think it’s generational,” the Golden Valley woman said. “WWII veterans didn’t talk about things. There wasn’t an emphasis on ‘processing’ anything. They were very proud of what happened and what their generation did. ... They just didn’t want to relive the details.”

P210NW_GVveteransday2.jpg

Military service runs deep in the Bell family. In this 2021 Independence Day photo, Howard “Bill” Bell (left) holds the folded flag of his brother, Richard Bell, who was lost aboard the USS Grayback in 1944. To Bill’s right is his nephew, Phil Bell, holding the folded flag of Walter Bell. Walter was Phil’s father, Bill’s brother.
P210NW_GVveteransday4.jpg

Ruth Bell smiles with her infant son Todd in 1944. The photo was taken less than a year after Ruth’s husband, Richard, went missing and was presumed dead aboard the USS Grayback.
P210NW_GVveteransday5.jpeg

Rebecca Bell smiles with her father, Bill, at the family’s horse farm in Delano. The Bells have a long history of service in the Navy and Army.
P210NW_GVveteransday5.PNG

An image of the bridge of the USS Grayback, captured by The Lost 52 Project. In 2019, Lost 52 Project Founder Tim Taylor led an expedition that ended in the successful capture of images of the submarine, overtaken by sealife 1,400 feet under the ocean’s surface. The expedition team used a combination of remote and autonomous vehicles to find the vessel and record the images.
P210NW_GVveteransday3.jpg

Richard Bell’s son, Todd, joined the U.S. Navy in 1964.

Did You Know?

The powerful, vulnerable Tambor class

Tambor-class submarines like the USS Grayback were an ill-fated bunch; They weighed 1,500 tons, and their centralized engine rooms made them vulnerable to attack. Seven of the 12 were sunk in just over a one-year period from 1943-1944.

“No other American submarine class suffered as high losses in proportion to its numbers in the Pacific,” reports the Pacific War Online Encyclopedia.

The Grayback was the second to last to be lost to enemy action, but saw considerable success before then. According to The U.S. Department of Defense, it was one of the most successful submarines of World War II, conducting 10 war patrols and sinking 14 ships totaling more than 63,000 tons.

