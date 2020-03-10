Several book discussions are happening this spring at the Hennepin County Rockford Road and Golden Valley libraries. Discussion days are free and open to the public and no registration is necessary. Lending copies may be picked up at the service desk of the participating library prior to meeting and recommendations for future book clubs are welcome.
The Rockford Road Book Club meets at 1:30 p.m. on the second Sunday and at 6:30 p.m. on the third Tuesday of every month at 6401 42nd Ave. N., Crystal.
Upcoming selections are March - “The Tea Girl of Humingbird Lane” by Lisa See; April - “Dear Mrs. Bird” by A.J. Pearce; May - “All You Can Ever Know” by Nicole Chung.
The Rockford Road Homeschool Book Club is for homeschooled students ages 12 and under. The club meets most Thursdays, and students choose a book based on the week’s theme. Contact the library for more information at 612-543-5669.
The Golden Valley Book Club meets 6:30-8 p.m. the second Monday of the month at 830 Winnetka Ave. N. Upcoming selections are April - “Pachinko” by Min Jin Lee; May - “Before We Were Yours” by Lisa Wingate.
The Golden Valley Social Justice Book Club meets 6:30-8 p.m. the third Wednesday of the month at the Golden Valley Library. Upcoming selections are March - “Stamped from the Beginning” by Ibram X. Kendi; April - “Rez Life” by David Treuer; May - “The Spirit Catches You and You Fall Down” by Anne Fadiman.
