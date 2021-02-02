Founder, owner and brewmaster Lori Ertl said it doesn’t feel like Under Pressure Brewing in Golden Valley has been open for two years. The brewery celebrated its first year in business in February 2020, but closed a month later due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It wasn’t until June that the establishment on Seventh Avenue was allowed to open again, before another closure season November through December.
Now, it is anniversary time again, and the brewery crew has planned a modest celebration to lift their – and their customer – spirits.
“We’re trying to get some ‘happy’ back but still be as safe as possible,” said Ertl.
The small celebration is planned for 3-10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 5, and 1-10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6. There will be a barbecue food truck and a musician on-site, and there will be a launch of two new beers, Two Virgins Imperial Stout and Uncle Davie’s Scotch Ale.
The large taproom is limited to half of capacity, so reservations are encouraged, but walk-in reservations are accepted as space allows. Cleaning and distancing standards are being followed per state guidelines.
Because the brewery is nondistributing, meaning it does not sell product to liquor stores, the pandemic has been particularly difficult. Small brewers, including Under Pressure, recently formed a coalition to lobby for greater flexibility in the size of container allowed for products sold with an off-sale license.
Ertl said there have been several disruptions to can and bottle supply chains. It’s especially true of the 64 oz. growler bottle and 32 oz. crowler, which are the only containers that Under Pressure is permitted to use.
“People were scampering for brown glass,” Ertl said. “We couldn’t get the supplies. With the coalition, we are asking to be able to sell our product.”
Despite the challenges, Under Pressure has continued to be creative with its menu options. An original cast of eight beers has more than tripled to 26 tap options. Ertl’s penchant for experimentation led to a separate menu of “blends;” the brewery’s bloody Mary blend got a Top 5 nod from CityPages last year.
“We call ourselves Minnesota’s first blendery,” she said.
