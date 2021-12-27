The Robbinsdale Police Department has confirmed two adults were found dead in their Robbinsdale home on the 3700 block of Lake Drive Dec. 26.

According to police, the victims, one adult male and one adult female, were initially discovered by a family member. Officers were dispatched to the home at 4:16 p.m. Sunday evening, where they observed two adults dead of apparent gunshot wounds.

One adult male has been put into custody related to the incident. The Brooklyn Park Police Department deployed its SWAT Team to serve a high-risk warrant for the suspect on the 8400 block of Rhode Island Drive less than three hours after the victims were found by police. The suspect was located and taken into custody.

Police say there is no current danger to the public, as the incident does not appear to be random in nature.

The case is currently being investigated by both the Robbinsdale department and other agencies, and the suspect is awaiting charges by the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office as of Dec. 27.

