After a summer of marked police turnover at the Golden Valley Police Department, the trend of flight from the agency appears to have slowed. According to Kirsten Santelices, the city’s human resources director, no officers have left the department since Oct. 6.
The health of the Golden Valley Police Department was a common subject for debate among candidates for election in the city’s council this fall. The departure of the department’s current chief, along with the resignation of 13 other officers in a two-month span, precipitated an increase in community scrutiny.
Officer turnover data was previously requested by the Sun Post between the dates of July 30 and Oct. 6. In that span, Santelices reported that two officers had retired, two left to work for other agencies, three failed to complete the field training program, six left on medical retirement, and one initially filed a general retirement then changed to a medical retirement.
The departure represented a loss of 45% of the department’s sworn officers. Patrol officers and investigators made up the majority of the turnover.
A new request for officer turnover between Oct. 6 and Nov. 30 revealed that no officers have left the department, for any reason.
The department has a budgeted capacity of 31 sworn officers for 2021, and is ending the year with 27. This number is including the interim police chief, Scott Nadeau, who is expected to return to retirement from the Maplewood police and fire departments in April when a new chief is hired. The application window for police chief closed Dec. 21.
In addition to the 27 sworn officers, the department employs five non-sworn community service officers, for a total of 32 sworn and non-sworn officers. Santelices said duties of a non-sworn office can include animal control and assisting with traffic control, medical calls, reports and fingerprinting.
“Traditionally, the community service officer candidates are in school, or recent graduates who have an interest in becoming a sworn officer,” Santelices said.
At the time the turnover request was returned (Nov. 30), Santelices said the only open position at the department was the police chief position. The department was also beginning the hiring process for a sworn officer and working to fill multiple community service officer positions.
During the 2022 budgeting process, the Golden Valley City Council considered reducing GVPD’s sworn officer count from 31 to 30. By its Dec. 7 meeting, the council had scrapped the idea and formally approved a budget that again accounted for 31 sworn officers.
