From left, Aaron Wagner, candidate for Robbinsdale City Council, Ward 4; David Robins, candidate for Robbinsdale City Council, Ward 3; and Mia Z Parisian, candidate for Robbinsdale City Council, Ward 3, at the Oct. 11 League of Women Voters forum at Robbinsdale City Hall.

Three of the four candidates running for two seats on the Robbinsdale City Council participated in the Oct. 11 forum hosted by local chapters of the League of Women Voters.

Ward 3 candidates Mia Z Parisian and David Robins were in attendance to answer constituent-submitted questions at Robbinsdale City Hall. Ward 4 candidate Aaron Wagner also answered questions, though his opponent, incumbent Pat Backen, was absent.

