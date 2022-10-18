Three of the four candidates running for two seats on the Robbinsdale City Council participated in the Oct. 11 forum hosted by local chapters of the League of Women Voters.
Ward 3 candidates Mia Z Parisian and David Robins were in attendance to answer constituent-submitted questions at Robbinsdale City Hall. Ward 4 candidate Aaron Wagner also answered questions, though his opponent, incumbent Pat Backen, was absent.
Moderator and League of Women Voters Minnetonka-Eden Prairie-Hopkins member Peggy Kvam reported that Backen was absent due to an illness. Backen was also absent from the League-hosted primary candidate forum June 27, though at that event he did offer an opening statement that was read by the moderator.
Ward 3 is currently occupied by George Selman, and includes residents living in the southwestern portion of the city. Ward 4 is currently occupied by Backen, and includes residents living in the southernmost portion of the city.
Robbinsdale Councilmembers serve four-year terms.
Offering opening remarks to the forum was Kathi Hemken, member of the League of Women Voters of Crystal-New Hope-East Plymouth-Robbinsdale.
Candidates were invited to give a short introductory statement, and then respond to a number of questions from the public. Candidates were asked for their opinions on the safety of the city, their position on the incoming light rail extension, and the health of the city’s business community.
Review the forum in full at bit.ly/3EJ0tSq.
Introductions
Parisian began the forum with her introductory statement. She said she had enjoyed discovering her connections with residents while door knocking for her campaign. She recounted growing up in the city, attending Robbinsdale Area Schools, and returning to the city to live in her childhood home. She said she “designed learning experiences for adults” at her job as an instructional designer, and said her reason for running was “rooted in empathy.”
She said her main campaign priorities were to support all residents’ “happiness, safety and growth;” support green initiatives like educational programs, energy efficiency and light rail transit.
Robins recounted the demolition of Robbinsdale’s Terrace Theater several years ago and the ensuing shock on the community, and likened the experience to the incoming Blue Line light rail extension.
“Just like a moving train is hard to stop, the Blue Line plan has also proven hard to stop,” Robins said.
While he said he was generally a supporter of public transit options, he voiced his objection toward the light rail due to steering organizations like the Metropolitan Council “steamrolling” local government, and using ridership models that didn’t take into account a massive shift in the workforce to work from home. Robins said he didn’t believe the project could be halted, but he pledged to use the process to improve city infrastructure, protect cyclists and pedestrians, limit business disruption during construction and advocate for reform of the Met Council where possible.
Wagner reviewed his love of Robbinsdale green spaces and his five-year homeownership in the city. He identified himself as a union member and active member of the local DFL and Democratic Socialists of America chapters.
Wagner hoped to bring “a new, progressive and working class vision to City Hall,” with interests in instituting a $15 minimum wage, expanding public transit options like the light rail extension, passing a sick and safe time ordinance, and expanding protections for renters.
Meeting needs of diverse population
Kvam asked the candidates if they thought the city currently met the needs of its diverse families, and what they would suggest to improve it. Wagner said needs could be best addressed through programing that benefitted working families, like the light rail extension, and the policies that he outlined in his introduction.
Parisian said her campaign was focused on inclusion, and the city council recognizing events that celebrated diversity, like Juneteenth and Pride month, were important. She added that she would like to see all racial covenants on property deeds in the city expelled.
Robins said he looked to controlling expenditures at the city to “make living in Robbinsdale a more affordable experience.” He said this could be done by returning franchise fees collected from utility companies, back to residents.
“The city is not poor, the city can help our residents by giving back some of those monies in order to help people make their ends meet,” Robins said.
Safety
Candidates were polled on whether they believed the city was safe. All three were generally in agreement that the city was safe, though Parisian said she felt residents were feeling less safe in more recent years.
Parisian pointed to an uptick in crime from the Twin Cities. She endorsed suburban initiatives to “reimagine policing” like community-operated patrols, and voiced interest in studying those programs.
Robins said he was most concerned about safety to pedestrians and bicyclists, and believed sidewalk maintenance in the city was underfunded. He said he was “impressed” by public safety services in the city.
Wagner said in his conversations with residents, safety was not a top issue, though pedestrian and children’s safety near motorists was brought up. He said the city’s current work to reduce speed limits in neighborhoods was “a good first step.” He added he would welcome more digital signs to warn motorists of their speed. He added that city programs could help address the “root problems of crime,” specifically naming poverty as a factor.
Blue Line Extension
Kvam asked the candidates their position on the proposed light rail extension, and what they would like to see changed.
Parisian said the light rail extension was “one of the most important issues the city council will see in the coming years,” and said she supported the current “forward momentum” of the project. As a Robbinsdale planning commissioner, Parisian said she had seen recent plans and had some concerns, but believed it proved the importance of having a Ward 3 councilmember who “truly understands Robbinsdale.” Her priority for the light rail was safety and mobility, she said, and to gain community input on what they wanted out of the project.
Robins said his feelings about the Met Council were known, and he was in favor of light rail and transit in general. He wished different forms of transit could be studied in comparison to the light rail project, like arterial bus rapid transit. He said there was an opportunity to improve city infrastructure in tandem with the project, but lamented plans to build a park and ride in a fully-developed community with limited commercial space.
Wagner said the light rail would be good for the environment, mobility around the city, and was an opportunity to seek funding for other city projects related to the light rail line. He said he would take a different approach than the current council and opt to be a “constructive partner” with project planners.
“That tax money is going to be spent so we should want to have that state and federal money be spent here in our community, not elsewhere,” Wagner said. He added that the slow nature of the process was the biggest disadvantage.
Health of business
Candidates were asked to gauge the health of Robbinsdale’s business sector.
Wagner said the light rail was a good tool to foster development and bring customers into Robbinsdale. He said expanding sidewalks and biking infrastructure could draw more people to local commerce in the meantime.
Parisian called the amenities and businesses the city currently had “a blessing” and said she would support anti-displacement efforts for the city’s businesses. She said she also looked to new mixed use, commercial and residential redevelopment.
Robins called the improvements to downtown in the last several years “an incredible rebound” and credited the local government. He said he would like to see more minority-owned businesses and light industrial uses in the city.
Housing options
Kvam asked whether the candidates believed the city’s housing stock was in good condition.
Robins said the city had “a pretty good variety” of housing options. He said particular attention could be made to rental properties and their maintenance.
Parisian said she had seen improvements to housing in Robbinsdale the last couple of years, especially in terms of affordable housing. To protect it, she proposed to look to rent increase restrictions like had recently passed in St. Paul.
Wagner agreed that existing housing stock was good, and echoed an interest in protections for renters. He said he would support rent increase caps and regulations on how evictions could occur.
Pick an issue
Kvam asked candidates to pick an issue that had not been discussed so far but was important to them.
Wagner chose to discuss the nature of the office. He explained that he wanted to make the council more “open and accessible” to residents. He said he had met a lot of residents who hadn’t met their city council member.
Robins chose to speak about the Robbinsdale School District. He identified himself as an educator who felt very strongly about reports of staffing difficulty, large class sizes and safety concerns in the classroom. He said his discussions with parents made the issue a high priority.
“Schools are a reflection of the quality of life in our community overall,” Robins said. “We must do our part to demand better from 281.”
Parisian said she wanted to further improve the already “walkable and bikeable” city with “thoughtful redesign” of roads as they came up for maintenance. She commended new designs for Hubbard Avenue as a way to slow traffic and make sidewalks safer.
Working with neighbors
Candidates were asked whether Robbinsdale should make a greater effort to work with neighboring cities like Golden Valley, Crystal, New Hope and Brooklyn Center.
Parisian said working with neighbors was “so important,” especially for a city of Robbinsdale’s size. She said not just Robbinsdale residents patronized Robbinsdale businesses and community events, so it was important to “keep in good contact” with the other local governments for that reason and to share ideas.
Robins agreed that because Robbinsdale was small, it was important to “leverage those relationships with neighboring municipalities to get more of what we want.” He said issues like crime and schools were the “best opportunities to coordinate” and “use our collective strength” to make improvements.
Wagner said working with neighbors could take on various forms. He said it was important to create a “culture” of participation in intergovernmental organizations like the League of Minnesota Cities, and he would “look forward” to doing that if elected. He said issues like canceled yard waste and issues with the school district would benefit from “talking with our neighbors.”
Party politics in local government
Candidates were asked what role party politics should play in city government, and to explain their answers.
Wagner said party politics were “certainly more reserved for state and federal elections,” but he “hadn’t been shy” about disclosing his affiliations and how he tended to vote. In regards to representing constituents on the council, Wagner said he was prepared to propel the concerns of residents whether they were affiliated with a political party or not.
Parisian said she was “surprised” how often she was asked this question while campaigning. She said many were not satisfied that she said the Robbinsdale City Council election was a nonpartisan race. She disclosed that she had received a letter of support from the local DFL chapter, and was “happy to accept,” but her focus was to “adapt to the needs of voters.” She said that her values and the values of the DFL “overlap,” but her inspiration to run was out of a call to serve the city.
Robins said he felt strongly that the Robbinsdale City Council and Robbinsdale Area Schools Board of Education has been set “bad precedents” by introducing “party politics and endorsements.” He did not know how those candidates and elected leaders were able to “represent the full political spectrum.” He said he had voted for Democrats and Republicans in the past, and rejected party politics as they “prevent us from getting things done.”
Property investors
The final question of the forum asked candidates what they thought about rental management firms buying up single family homes in the city.
Robins said he had seen a lot of housing turnover in the city, but said he did not “believe in messing with market dynamics” like rent controls. He said the policies “have proven consistently ineffective,” citing New York City as an example. He said he would prefer to focus on code enforcement so landlords can be “responsible to your tenants.”
Parisian said the city had been fully developed since the 1970s, and had been frequently asked in her campaign if she was either a homeowner or a landlord. She said it was important to hold landlords “accountable,” and would welcome policies like capping rent increases at 3% every year to protect renters and the city’s single-family housing.
Wagner said he was not sure the city had power to limit property sales to developers, but would entertain policies that could.
“Large investment firms that aren’t even from our community buying up properties and renting them back to us, that’s not right,” Wagner said.
Wagner also countered Robins’ point that rent control policies were ineffective, saying the issue was with the policy, “not necessarily a failure of the idea.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.