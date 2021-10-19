Weekly data compiled by the Minnesota Department of Health revealed that three schools in the Robbinsdale School District recently reported five or more positive COVID-19 cases this school year. The schools are Robbinsdale Armstrong High School in Plymouth, Robbinsdale Cooper High School in New Hope and Robbinsdale Spanish Immersion Elementary School in New Hope.
The data is compiled using the Minnesota Electronic Disease Surveillance System, and is updated with the previous two weeks of data each Thursday. After 28 days (two 14-day incubation periods) with no new lab-confirmed cases, schools are removed from the list.
This is the second week the three schools were listed. Cooper High School has remained on the list since Sept. 23. Armstrong and Cooper were named Sept. 30. Spanish Immersion Elementary first appeared on the list Oct. 7.
The MDH reports that five or more cases is a likely benchmark for transmission within a school. Additionally, the reporting tool was created with the five-case benchmark to be consistent with other states’ reporting.
Positive cases are compiled from students and staff members who had been attending school in person. Asymptomatic cases are counted if the person was in the school building two days before the positive test. Symptomatic cases are counted if the person was in the building two days before symptoms occurred.
The list has grown by at least 100 new schools each week. Of the nearly 500 schools on the list Oct. 14, 72 were in Hennepin County.
View the list at bit.ly/2YOKkYv.
