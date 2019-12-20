A new resident at Lee Square cooperative is making the long cold winter a little more jolly. Residents of the cooperative refer to him as “the new guy in town,” but in reality “he” is a towering, 18.5-foot inflatable snowman.
As long as it isn’t too windy or too cold, the snowman is greeting incoming visitors to Lee Square all hours of the day. His duties don’t stop in the evening; rather, Patty Schoen said the night is the best time to view him as he lights up at night against a backdrop of decorations hung on the residential complex.
“Everybody loves him here,” said resident Linda Hoks. “They’re telling their kids about it and their kids are coming over to see it.”
Hoks explained that when she says “kids,” she means residents’ children. Many are adults, some with children of their own, and are making the trip to see the new addition to Lee Square’s front yard.
Lee Square Cooperative is an independent apartment complex for ages 55 and up. Schoen said since the “new guy” has gone up, the cooperative has been getting more traffic on its circle drive than it ever has.
“We’ve had people pull in, take their kids out of the car and they’re standing in front of him, getting a picture,” said Schoen, the cooperative’s housing manager.
Unboxing Frosty
Hoks, a marketing committee chair and “magazine guru,” found the inflatable in a catalog in late October. She brought the bookmarked catalog to Schoen, who “took the idea and ran with it.”
By Thanksgiving, a package arrived at the lobby. The box was smaller than the assembly team expected, but once it was out, they understood just how big an 18-foot snowman is. Harry Hoks, a resident and Linda’s husband, leads a team of volunteers to maintain the plants and winter decorations and was tasked with setting up Frosty with the maintenance man, Howard.
“This big black piece of material comes out of the box, which is just the hat, and I was like ‘how big is this thing?’” he said. “The hat kept getting bigger and bigger, it was all over the place.”
Schoen watched the snowman take shape from her office window, and commented that as the two men progressed they started to look small in comparison to the great white behemoth.
Linda Hoks said when talking about the setup later that day, her husband was still confounded that the inflatable kept getting “bigger, and bigger, and bigger” long after he thought it couldn’t grow anymore.
Sometimes weather forces the “new guy” into a brief retirement. Winds over 12 miles an hour can cause some precarious tipping behavior and severe cold can damage the air pump. The longest run of inflated time so far is six consecutive days. Harry Hoks has already wondered what glorious headache awaits when it is time to pack the snowman back in his box.
Visitors welcome
The visitors attracted by the “new guy” are not annoying to residents, said marketing advisor Jed Bodine. He’s found that people enjoy the interest others have taken in their home. Bodine hopes the traffic to the campus will dispel myths that Lee Square is a nursing home or assisted living facility. He said many in Robbinsdale are unsure what the facility is and does.
“We want to let them know that we may be over 55 but we’re not old,” added Linda Hoks.
Visitors are welcome to park, visit and get a photo with the inflatable any time of day. The snowman will likely be up, weather permitting, through February.
“Come see him for yourself. He brings magic here,” said Schoen.
