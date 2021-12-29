What makes our readers click?
This year, Sun Post readers logged in to our website to learn about the latest public safety incidents, follow the play-by-play of local elections, catch up on ongoing city council considerations and see what was coming to their neighborhood amid uncertainties of the pandemic.
Read on to see what our web readers found most click-worthy about Crystal, New Hope, Robbinsdale and Golden Valley in 2021.
15. “Employee killed in accident at Golden Valley Menards”
Summary: An industrial accident involving a forklift killed a young employee at the Golden Valley Menards the morning of July 22, prompting a gathering of those that knew the employee demanding the story be closed.
Date published: July 17
Read it: bit.ly/3IZaIl0
14. “Minneapolis Park Board denies memo with Golden Valley over hidden beach on Twin Lake”
Summary: After an incident with police in July 2020 at an unofficial beach near the Golden Valley-Minneapolis border, the Minneapolis Parks and Recreation Board declined to enter into an agreement that would require frequent meetings with Golden Valley city officials. The board argued that the agreement was unnecessary.
Date published: May 18
Read it: bit.ly/3yRWZI7
13. “Voter’s guide: Golden Valley City Council”
Summary: The election to fill two seats on the Golden Valley City Council featured a range of platforms from seven candidates. The Sun Post voter’s guide is compiled before every local election to help inform voters at the polls.
Date published: Oct. 7
Read it: bit.ly/3GXnQp2
12. “Ramsey man identified as person shot and killed by Robbinsdale Police”
Summary: A Jan. 8 Friday morning traffic stop ended in the death of a Ramsey motorist, who was shot by police when he exited his vehicle with a knife.
Date published: Jan. 11
Read it: bit.ly/3GRmRXs
11. “City festival organizers announce cautious return this summer”
Summary: Local city festival committees formally announced their intentions for the summer in light of widely available COVID-19 vaccines, signaling a return of sorts to in-person events following a year of cancellations and lockdowns in 2020.
Date published: March 20
Read it: bit.ly/3q7Svcq
10. “Device developed in Golden Valley provides new avenue of sleep apnea relief”
Summary: New technology, dreamed up by a Golden Valley-based business, is allowing those with sleep apnea to get a better night of rest without being encumbered by old tech.
Date published: March 11
Read it: bit.ly/3edIvc9
9. “Man wanted for Robbinsdale murder arrested in Memphis”
Summary: A fugitive task force within the U.S. Marshals located and charged a man in Memphis, Tennessee with second-degree murder in the January shooting of a Robbinsdale resident.
Date published: Feb. 16
Read it: bit.ly/3siYM7T
8. “Aquatic park in New Hope gets summer grand opening date”
Summary: A grand opening for the new, $13 million aquatic park in New Hope had been hotly anticipated since it was foregone in 2020. The June 5 opening announcement reignited excitement over hot days in the sun at the new community pool.
Date published: May 3
Read it: bit.ly/32fXZJT
7. “Crystal shooting being investigated”
Summary: A mid-day shooting involving several parties near the intersection of 42nd and Brunswick avenues north didn’t end with any known injuries.
Date published: May 14
Read it: bit.ly/32evlt0
6. “Free dental care coming to Golden Valley, Brooklyn Park, Robbinsdale”
Summary: Three clinics in Golden Valley, Brooklyn Park and Robbinsdale opened their doors for free community dental care in February. The initiative is organized every year through a partnership with Give Kids A Smile.
Date published: Feb. 1
Read it: bit.ly/30Q4ZNm
5. “Sweet Taste of Italy coming back to Crystal virtually”
Summary: After three decades in Crystal and a closure in 2019, Sweet Taste of Italy announced it would return in a food truck and commissary kitchen format.
Date published: March 2
Read it: bit.ly/3FeDQ5G
4. “Man found dead in car in Robbinsdale identified”
Summary: Officers found a man deceased in his car Jan.15 along Quail Avenue in Robbinsdale of apparent gunshot wounds. He was later identified as a 24-year-old Robbinsdale resident and the case was ruled a homicide.
Date published: Jan. 19
Read it: bit.ly/3snfzqg
3. “Golden Valley luxury vehicle dealer to add Ferrari”
Summary: Twin City Automotive announced its plans to convert an operations building to a small Ferrari dealership at its campus of luxury dealerships at 9191 Wayzata Boulevard in Golden Valley. The 10-acre complex near the St. Louis Park border also sells Audi and Porsche vehicles.
Date published: April 13
Read it: bit.ly/3e9uUlU
2. “Boycott called for Golden Valley restaurant after alleged discrimination”
Summary: African American customer called for a boycott of Benihana after an alleged discriminatory experience March 29 at the 850 Louisiana Ave. location in Golden Valley.
Date published: April 1
Read it: bit.ly/3EeVXa4
1. “Robbinsdale Cooper High business teacher wins big”
Summary: Brianna Hershey, a Robbinsdale Cooper High School business and marketing teacher, won $80,000 thanks to ABC’s new game show The Hustler, a trivia game with an element of mystery.
Date published: Jan. 14
Read it: bit.ly/3yNajxf
