Robbinsdale restaurant The Birdhouse Eat & Drink has secured a license to offer outdoor dining at the downtown plaza on 4151 West Broadway. The Robbinsdale City Council approved the license with restaurant ownership April 19, along with a resolution that relaxed the other ways in which the plaza could be used.
Per the license, the restaurant will utilize a 10-foot by 45-foot area to the northwest of the plaza, which is situated against the restaurant’s exterior wall and includes a door. City Manager Marcia Glick said the portion was not used by the public as much as others areas of the plaza due to its lack of shade. She said the restaurant planned to install umbrellas for its patrons.
The restaurant will not be able to request a larger area of the plaza due to regulations on businesses in the downtown district.
The license period begins in May and expires in November and will cost the business $90 per month. The cost accounts for taxes and puts money toward a future expansion of the plaza.
Under the new rules, city administration will now be able to allow events on the plaza sponsored by local businesses. The resolution listed fitness classes, art or entertainment programs and vendor fairs as examples of acceptable activities. Also per the resolution, events like political rallies or issue forums will not be granted exclusive use of the plaza, but “may be protected as independent free speech.”
Activities are limited to four hours per use, no more than 10 days per year, and must be conducted by a business that has been established in the city for at least three years.
Glick said that the Robbinsdale Lions Club would retain priority access to the plaza for its annual fundraiser at July city festival Whiz Bang Days.
Councilmember Pat Backen said he hoped the approvals would “bring life” to the plaza.
“I remain adamant that this is a great thing to provide some use to our plaza area and really activate it,” Backen said.
He thanked city staff for “finding compromise” between the restaurant’s request and plans for opening up the plaza to other businesses.
Councilmember Tyler Kline called the rates to use the space “reasonable,” and Mayor Bill Blonigan called the changes a “good use and a good compromise.”
Glick said the recreation department was also being internally encouraged to utilize the plaza by hosting activities and pop-up events.
