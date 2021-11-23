The Walk to End Hunger is going on through Nov. 30 at the Mall of America in Bloomington.
This year, organizers hope to raise $200,000 for eight hunger-fighting organizations including The Food Group in New Hope; Hunger Solutions, Neighbors, Inc. and Keystone Community Services in St. Paul; Loaves and Fishes and Meals on Wheels in Minneapolis; PRISM in Golden Valley; and Second Harvest Heartland in Brooklyn Park.
The event typically takes place on Thanksgiving Day. Due to continued COVID-19 safety measures, the one-day walk was replaced with a month-long, at-your-own-pace walk at the Mall of America. The route is about a half-mile and circles the first floor of the mall.
The walk can be completed at anytime during mall hours until Nov. 30, and features activities, prizes and more for registered participants.
The Walk to End Hunger was created by the Minnesota Hunger Initiative and is in its 14th year. To date, the event has raised $3 million.
For more information, visit walktoendhunger.org.
