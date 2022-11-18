An electric car dealership is coming to east-central Golden Valley. Colorado-based Drake Real Estate Services, operating as Drake Motor Partners GV, LLC, has garnered the necessary approvals to build a 50,000-square-foot building opposite Schaper Park on Ottawa Avenue.
While Drake Motor Partners does not specifically mention carmaker Tesla as the tenant for the new dealership in its application to the City of Golden Valley, it shows parked Tesla vehicles in its sketch plans, labels an interior element a “Tesla service word mark,” and names Tesla, Inc. as its sole electric vehicle client on its website. Application documents and other communications between city staff and Drake Motor Partners refer to the dealership only as “electric auto sales & service.”
According to county assessment data, 650 Ottawa Avenue is owned by States Electric Manufacturing Corporation and has a market value of $2.5 million. Drake Motor Partners plans to demolish the existing building and construct its own, as well as two parking lots totaling 242 spaces.
The Golden Valley City Council voted 4-1 at its Nov. 15 meeting to approve the dealership’s plans. The sole opposing vote came from Councilmember Maurice Harris, who did not explain his stance during the meeting. Councilmember Kimberly Sanberg voiced her concern about the loss of trees in the area, and Councilmember Gillian Rosenquist said more should be done to address traffic concerns in the area.
The project was not popular with residents of nearby Killarney Drive, who spoke at the public hearing portion of the meeting to voice concerns about increased traffic, the loss of trees and the environment during construction, and whether the dealership was generally appropriate in the area.
Lighting curfew
Presenting the application to the City Council was Planning Manager Jason Zimmermam. In his report, he said the planning department foresaw issues with traffic and lighting caused by the new business and listed ways to address them.
To address lighting that may be too bright for nearby residents and park attendees, the department was requiring the dealership to abide by a lighting curfew. One hour after closing time, dealership lights will need to be dimmed by at least 50%.
One Killarney Drive resident asked whether the city would enforce the curfew, as she knew of another nearby business that did not dim its lights.
After the comment was received, Mayor Shep Harris asked Zimmerman what steps would be taken if the dealership did not abide by the requirement. Zimmerman replied that if the city was notified, it had equipment like light meters to detect compliance and could impose fines for violations.
Killarney Drive and Highway 55
Zimerman said traffic was “the biggest point of evaluation” and had triggered a traffic study. First, he said the department was requiring the dealership to direct driving of all dealership vehicles away from the residential Killarney Drive, which is a dead-end road.
The second focused on the intersection of Highway 55 and Schaper Road.
Zimmerman said the traffic study revealed frequent backups for motorists turning left from Highway 55 onto Schaper Road. He believed the situation warranted either a longer dedicated turn lane or an extended period of time for left turns at the traffic light.
No immediate action to address the wait time was taken. Zimmerman said the city would make MnDOT aware of the issue next year when it considers the area for a 2025 mill and overlay project. If MnDOT wasn’t receptive to fixes, the city could choose to fix the issue itself. Zimmerman added that if the city took on the issue, an assessment process would be needed.
Zimmerman added that anticipated traffic caused by the dealership was difficult to separate from residents’ existing traffic woes associated with an unofficial beach on Twin Lake. Currently, beachgoers park in and around the Schaper Park parking lot, though residents told the city cars also park in their neighborhood despite “no parking” signs.
“Their concern – if I had to characterize it – would be less about the use that’s being proposed and just the conditions that exist there, and worrying about what might happen if someone were to wander out into the street. I think many of them acknowledged that it’s just a larger issue that the city needs to continue to work on with the [Minneapolis] Park Board,” Zimmerman said.
Zimmerman added that the dealership planned to install a gate preventing individuals from parking on its lots outside of operating hours.
Ultimately, Zimmerman didn’t estimate the dealership would attract significant traffic as the location would be a “destination auto dealer” that would be visited by customers on appointment.
“The traffic study assumed the worst-case scenario,” he said.
A dealership near a park?
One Killarney Drive resident who spoke at the meeting asked if the dealership would be better suited by the cluster of dealerships along the Interstate-394 corridor.
“I question putting this sort of commercial use away from a commercial artery,” she said. “At the Planning Commission, the representatives from Drake mentioned that this was their third choice “clearly not a good choice for them, and I don’t feel it’s a good fit for our neighborhood. We are here for parkland, not parking lots.”
Mayor Harris said while the Council did not have a lot of power to reject the proposal that night, future planning could change how the property can be used, and prevent future dealers from moving in if Tesla were to leave.
If the council were to deny the dealership, Harris said: “Based on the way the Comprehensive Plan is written, based on the way the zoning is written, hypothetically, the applicant could sue the city. We’d have to have some significant cause for concern to turn it down. But what I’m trying to say is we can change that in the future.”
