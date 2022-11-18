P224NW_GVdealership.JPG

Preliminary designs of an electric vehicle dealership at 650 Ottawa Avenue include a modern design and Tesla cars.

 (SUBMITTED RENDERING)

An electric car dealership is coming to east-central Golden Valley. Colorado-based Drake Real Estate Services, operating as Drake Motor Partners GV, LLC, has garnered the necessary approvals to build a 50,000-square-foot building opposite Schaper Park on Ottawa Avenue.

While Drake Motor Partners does not specifically mention carmaker Tesla as the tenant for the new dealership in its application to the City of Golden Valley, it shows parked Tesla vehicles in its sketch plans, labels an interior element a “Tesla service word mark,” and names Tesla, Inc. as its sole electric vehicle client on its website. Application documents and other communications between city staff and Drake Motor Partners refer to the dealership only as “electric auto sales & service.”

