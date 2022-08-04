It’s been a whirlwind few years for Golden Valley’s Denis Boçi-Beaird. At the outset of the pandemic, he took a leap of faith and created his own company, I Know Nothing Tech. It was a difficult time to be getting into business as everything else in the world appeared to be shutting down, but Boçi-Beaird was confident that not even a pandemic would dull people’s insatiable frustration with setting up home technology.
The idea for the business came while he worked at the Ridgedale YMCA and found himself endlessly pivoting from his actual duties to help his customers and coworkers get their gadgets to work.
“At the Y, a lot of people would joke ‘Hey Denis, I know nothing about tech,’” Boçi-Beaird said. “So the morning of Oct. 30, I wrote down I Know Nothing Tech and went from there.”
I Know Nothing Tech offers tech education classes, tech support and personal shopping for individuals, small business owners and nonprofits.
Since 2020, the entrepreneur has completed an MBA program at Concordia St. Paul and worked to get his name out to future clients in the Twin Cities area. He’s landed some accounts from networking, others from his contract with the Hopkins Activity Center. He’s also gotten some business through his website, including the clients of a lifetime.
An email exchange
Six months after I Know Nothing Tech was established, a strange message was received in its general inbox. The emailer identified himself as Boçi-Beaird’s brother, Dani, from Albania. Attached was a photo of Boçi-Beaird’s birth certificate.
Boçi-Beaird has lived in Golden Valley since 1999, but prior to that, he spent his first five years of life in the eastern European country. His adoption was private, and as he grew he remembered less and less about life before his adoptive parents brought him home to Minnesota. Information about his birth family was exceptionally difficult to track down, so for many years, all he knew was his birth parents’ last name.
He said the email exchange with Dani that followed “felt like a movie.”
Initially, he was unsure whether he could trust the sender; his adoptive parents were also skeptical. Email was, after all, a place where scammers often pretended to be Nigerian princes offering riches for a small up-front fee. Boçi-Beaird, who includes cyber security in his list of services, also knew the ease in which scammers can access the personal information of any given member of the public.
But Dani wasn’t charging a fee. As he continued to provide more and more information, Boçi-Beaird’s skepticism faded away.
“I didn’t know what to think at first ... but at one point, I just knew,” he said.
Boçi-Beaird had been seeking his birth family for some time, but had no luck locating them, even as the world became better connected through social media websites like Facebook and Twitter. DNA swabbing programs like 23andMe and Ancestry also led to dead ends.
“It was very hard,” Boçi-Beaird said. “I kind of gave up social media because of it.”
After graduating high school, he logged off of social media (what he thought was) for good. What he didn’t know was beginning in 2018, on the other side of the world, Dani began scouring the internet for him. The truth of Boçi-Beaird’s existence had been revealed by their father, who was in poor health, and the older brother felt compelled to connect with him.
Dani’s search to find his brother finally ended when Boçi-Beaird’s tech website’s “about me” page went live.
“It’s crazy to think because I didn’t have social media, if I didn’t start this business, I would never know my birth family,” Boçi-Beaird said.
A dual citizen
That fall, Boçi-Beaird took a flight to Albania to meet his five brothers and sisters.
He shared a video of the family’s first time in the same room together: there were hugs, some nervous giggles, and a few tears. Due to the language barrier, there weren’t a lot of words to exchange, but the two parties communicated through acts of kindness.
“My mom was making my bed and cleaning my clothes. She was holding my hand crossing the street,” Boçi-Beaird said. An IT guy to his core, he helped the family set up a wi-fi connection in their home.
Boçi-Beaird’s relationship with his birth family continues to build, one garbled language exchange at a time.
“I’m actually trying to learn Albanian, and I’m terrible,” he said.
He’s legally changed his name to include their surname, Boçi, and browses through messages from them daily in a group chat. He’s established dual citizenship, and hopes to adopt from his orphanage in the next few years.
The reunion brought a lot of perspective and gratitude into Boçi-Beaird’s life, and the energy has spilled over to his business.
“I struggled in school and not many people believed in me; Now I have my own business, an MBA, and I never could have imagined it would get me here,” Boçi-Beaird said. “It’s kind of a fairytale.”
