P204NW_GVtech2.jpg

Denis Boçi-Beaird smiles with his birth family in Albania.

 (SUBMITTED PHOTOS)

It’s been a whirlwind few years for Golden Valley’s Denis Boçi-Beaird. At the outset of the pandemic, he took a leap of faith and created his own company, I Know Nothing Tech. It was a difficult time to be getting into business as everything else in the world appeared to be shutting down, but Boçi-Beaird was confident that not even a pandemic would dull people’s insatiable frustration with setting up home technology.

The idea for the business came while he worked at the Ridgedale YMCA and found himself endlessly pivoting from his actual duties to help his customers and coworkers get their gadgets to work.

P204NW_GVtech1.jpeg

Denis Boçi-Beaird is the founder of I Know Nothing Tech, a business based in his Golden Valley hometown.
P204NW_GVtech3.png

The logo for I Know Nothing Tech.

