What began as 12 confirmed COVID-19 deaths April 22 at senior care facility St. Therese of New Hope grew to 32 deaths by April 28. The following day, the death count rose to 47 persons.
“This has been devastating to a community that prides itself on providing quality, loving care,” officials at the nonprofit wrote in a statement.
Senior care facilities continue to be a hotspot for infection of the coronavirus. The CDC reports that residents of these facilities are at the highest risk of being affected due to the “congregate nature and resident population served (e.g., older adults with underlying chronic medical conditions).
On April 28, the Star Tribune reported an additional 18 deaths at another New Hope facility, North Ridge Health and Rehabilitation. At that point, the two senior facilities combined accounted for one-sixth of the total deaths in the state of Minnesota.
A spokesperson for North Ridge declined to provide comment for this story.
An April 28 statement said that all residents at St. Therese of New Hope have been tested, though not all results had been received, and 130 residents had tested positive. The skilled care wing of the facility has the capacity for 258 residents. The campus includes independent living apartments for seniors, separate from the skilled care center.
The statement continued that one-third of the positive cases thus far have not exhibited any symptoms, “meaning they were living to that point with their roommate and among others in a potentially contagious state, unbeknownst to them or anyone else.”
Additionally, 65 staff members have allegedly exhibited symptoms or been exposed to the virus, including 50 caregivers, and were sent home to be quarantined. As more cases were confirmed, the facility underwent a “mass room transfer” to house infected individuals with each other.
“COVID-19 is an insidious disease, spreading readily in close quarters such as Saint Therese New Hope, which has two residents per room and four sharing a bathroom,” the statement continued. “Residents are often frail, some with dementia. Their care is challenging in optimal conditions, which these were not.”
The statement also reasoned that while the number of deaths at the facility has been high, so too have the number of unchanged health care directives. It wrote that it is “common” for residents to have a “Do Not Resuscitate/Do Not Intubate” order in place, and the majority have maintained those directives even with the knowledge of being infected.
The care center is currently closed to all visitors, unnecessary movement and gatherings are restricted, the availability of sanitation in high-touch and common areas has increased, and residents are asked to practice social distancing and frequently wash their hands. The statement said the traditional practice of hosting a funeral procession for lost residents has continued, in which staff sing and pray as the procession leads out the front door.
