Plans to open a K-8, two-way dual-language Spanish immersion school in New Hope this fall were granted unanimously by the New Hope City Council at its April 26 regular meeting. The school, Escuela Exitos, or “School of Successes,” will bring an immersion model to Minnesota to help the state begin to close its wide achievement gap, according to school officials.
The school’s executive director, Luis Vanegas, said the state repeatedly ranks the lowest in the nation when it comes to the level of education reached by minorities. For children growing up in a Spanish household, the statistics are similarly abysmal.
“Minnesota ranks 50th, dead last, in the graduation rate for Hispanic students,” said Vanegas.
The school plans to renovate a property at 4741 Zealand Ave. N., formerly a youth ministry building for New Hope Church, and serve 165 students in 20 classrooms in the fall. By the 2023-2024 school year, the school hopes to reach an enrollment capacity of 390 students.
While the church still owns the building, charter school development company CSDC Facilities submitted the request to the city and plans to rent the building to Escuela Exitos. To date, the company has helped start 65 charter schools in 28 states.
The school expects to enroll students from neighboring communities, in addition to New Hope.
Department of Education recommendation
Councilmember Jonathon London asked whether the approval of a charter school would harm Robbinsdale Area Schools.
“Beacon Academy opened a school in Crystal, pulled hundreds of kids from our school district, and that is one of the main reasons the Robbinsdale School District in our city was hit with financial struggles,” said London.
Vanegas said the location was chosen as a result of ongoing conversations with the state’s Department of Education. The department recommended the school operate within the Robbinsdale district due to demand, and Escuela Exitos had notified school district officials of its plans “a couple years ago,” he said.
Vanegas said that parents of 350 students applied for the 120 kindergarten spots available at the district’s Spanish immersion school (also in New Hope). Creating even more demand in the west metro was the recent move by International Spanish Language Academy from Hopkins to Edina, he said.
“There are a lot of families that are out there, eager, and want their children to be multilingual,” said Vanegas.
The school’s secret to success is its dual-language model, he said. Half of the students will know English as their first language, and the other half will know Spanish. Vanegas said, as a result, learning becomes more dynamic and students are more likely to advance in reading proficiency than if they were taught only in English.
“The model has proven time after time to be the best effective model because students are actually helping each other in the language acquisition besides the teacher,” said Vanegas.
Parents of students will also have the opportunity to complete their GED in Spanish.
Start time conflicts with Cooper
For its first year, Escuela Exitos will have start and end times that won’t coincide with neighboring Robbinsdale Cooper High School. However, by the 2022-2023 school year, the times will conflict due to a recent school start time change approved by the Robbinsdale Area Schools Board.
Jeff Alger, the city’s community development specialist, said he doesn’t anticipate unsafe or excessive traffic levels to be generated by the schools’ nearly synchronized morning drop-off times. A traffic study conducted by Swing Traffic Solutions found that due to the charter school’s size, it would have a “negligible impact” on traffic in the area.
London asked how students from all over the metro would be bussed to the school in a short amount of time. Vanegas said it was his personal belief that students should not have to sit on a bus for longer than 45 minutes, and due to New Hope’s central location, he believed that four buses would be adequate for the 2021-2022 school year. He added that the contracted bus company has also offered to provide an additional bus if travel times exceeded 45 minutes.
The school has an open house scheduled for Tuesday, May 11. For more information on Escuela Exitos, visit exitosed.org.
