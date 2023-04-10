On March 22, Perpich Arts High School student Erin O’Daniel walked into her Golden Valley school. A teacher congratulated her, prompting confusion.
“Check your email,” the teacher said.
O’Daniel soon learned that her digital art had earned a national silver medal from the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards.
In it’s 100th year, the award program calls itself “the nation’s longest-running, most prestigious recognition program for creative teens.”
O’Daniel joins a long list of accomplished student artists who have won a Scholastic award in the past century, include notable art figures like Andy Warhol, Sylvia Plath, Stephen King, and more recently, presidential inauguration speaker Amanda Gorman.
“I started making art in fifth grade,” O’Daniel said. “When I started drawing, people liked what I was drawing and I got more friends that way. That kind of just derailed into me continuing to do art in social settings and ending up at Perpich.”
O’Daniel hails from north Minneapolis, and attended Totino Grace in Fridley before being accepted to the Golden Valley state arts school.
O’Daniel’s piece “Holding On” earned her the medal. It was created in response to her father, who experienced a traumatic brain injury in a biking accident two weeks before the start of her senior year.
“A big thing was my relationship with my mom,” O’Daniel said. “We’re both two strong women and then all of a sudden we just felt so weak and broken ... I wanted to show how we kind of held onto each other during this huge time in our lives.”
While helping her dad heal from the injury, O’Daniel found art to be a good way to heal herself.
The work originated from homework given by visual arts instructor Kathryn D’Elia.
“Erin created this artwork for a sketchbook assignment in my figure drawing class with the intention of creating an artwork where the pose of the figure conveys the concept of the artwork, rather than relying on facial expression or other methods of communication,” D’Elia said. “Erin’s solution to this assignment, where we get no faces, has a real sense of gravity, a pull and connection between the two figures who create a new form together. The figures are stooped, folded, and reaching, and absorbed in deep emotion.”
O’Daniel said she typically writes or sketches on paper and then switches to developing her projects digitally. When not drawing, she plays in a band with high school classmates called The Hound Dogs.
O’Daniel said her dad “still has a long way to go for healing,” but is now in a lot less pain. Her dad has been playing guitar and processing since the injury.
