A fight involving multiple students at Robbinsdale Armstrong High School Jan. 17 caused a “significant disruption” that prompted email notification to parents, confirmed district spokesperson Shannon Swanson.
According to the notification, addressed to “Armstrong Families” and signed by Armstrong Principal Erick Norby, the incident happened near the end of the school day.
“I would like to inform you of a situation that occurred today,” Norby wrote. “During passing time between periods 6 and 7, there was a verbal altercation that became a physical altercation. Armstrong staff did stop the altercation as soon as possible. This incident did have numerous students involved and the administrative team is conducting an investigation and working with the Plymouth Police Department.”
The Plymouth Police Department did not offer details on the incident. Police Spokesperson Karen Anderson redirected Sun Newspapers’ request for information to the school district.
The school district offered no further details of the incident to Sun Newspapers, citing the ongoing investigation.
According to Swanson, parents were notified of the fight because school administration determined it had caused “a significant disruption to the learning day.”
Swanson continued: “Altercations involving multiple students, and that cause a disruption to the learning day, typically result in this level of notification. Standard practice was followed in this case.”
Norby told parents that the school would next follow procedure in determining the consequences “for each individual student involved in this situation.”
