The story has been updated to include new information from the city of Golden Valley.
A police response to a complaint of a suspicious vehicle ended in several rounds being fired at Golden Valley police officers Feb. 16.
According to the department, officers were dispatched to the 3000 block of Major Avenue North in Golden Valley at 9:30 p.m. When the vehicle was located, it fled north and was disabled on the 3700 block of Major Avenue in Robbinsdale. The city of Golden Valley reported Thursday morning that the vehicle disabled itself by driving into a snowbank.
According to police, the suspect then left the vehicle and fled, firing at least five rounds from a gun at officers. Officers did not return fire and were not struck by any of the bullets. Police then located and arrested the suspect. According to the city of Golden Valley, the gun was also located at that time. Another suspect was taken into custody without incident.
Neither police nor the suspects were injured in the incident. Other police agencies responded to aid the Golden Valley officers during the incident.
The city of Golden Valley reported that the incident is "believed to be linked to a home burglary in the area of the original call." The investigation of the incident remains active.
This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.
