Ryder, a black Labrador retriever, will graduate from service dog college this weekend at Can Do Canines and then settle into his assignment with the Schlenk family in Robbinsdale.
Catie Schlenk, a stay-at-home mother to 7-year-old son Iver, has a poorly understood neurological condition that has caused her to experience almost daily non-epileptic seizures. Ryder will aid her before, during and after the episodes and sometimes shorten the episodes with his presence.
Schlenk had been a volunteer and foster provider for Can Do Canines before she realized that one of their animals could be trained to mitigate her seizures. Still, she worried that some wouldn’t think she was “sick enough” to deserve a service animal, or what others in public might think of her when they saw the animal with her since her disability is not always apparent.
At the same time, she said she was “desperate for more independence.”
“I was hoping that they would be able to see how my conditions affected my life, and how a dog could help,” Schlenk said of her decision to apply for a service animal through Can Do Canines. “And they did.”
Can Do Canines, based in New Hope, is a nonprofit that trains animals to aid people with mobility challenges, deafness, seizure disorders, diabetes and autism. To date, the organization has trained 750 animals and placed them with new owners free of charge.
Schlenk has the unique experience of volunteering for the organization before receiving an animal for her needs and has great things to say about both.
“These dogs are walking miracles and so are the volunteers who have poured their hearts into them,” she said.
Ryder on the job
Schlenk’s seizures, usually preceded by an aura, are often spent in removed or private spaces. Public places especially are full of triggers, like lights, sounds and quick movement. The disability tends to be isolating, and Schlenk said she has missed out on fun and important activities with her family and lost her sense of independence in public.
Over the course of several years, Schlenk has tried a number of therapies and medications to stop the seizures. To date, she has found a medication that, if taken before a seizure begins, can reduce its duration.
Ryder has been trained to do things like call for help and retrieve medication when Schlenk has an oncoming seizure. He will also apply pressure with his body in different areas depending on how she is positioned during a seizure. The pressure is believed to keep a seizing person “focused” and can decrease the severity of an episode.
In one of their first training sessions together, Schlenk had a seizure. She remembered being astonished by the dog’s calm presence the entire time. Since then, Ryder has become her natural companion.
“I just love being out in public with him,” said Schlenk. “In five short weeks, he’s opened my world exponentially. I know if I have an issue, he’ll be there. I won’t be alone.”
The community can watch Ryder and the other service dogs graduate at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 26, at can-docanines.org/graduation. Interested viewers may sign up in advance and receive a watch reminder via email.
