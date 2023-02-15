“We understand ourselves and our place in the world based on the stories that we grow up with and where we see ourselves based on the past,” presenter Steve Boyd-Smith said, “Societies, by having shared stories, that gives us an identity ... but it also means that we have the power to define who is excluded.”
The Golden Valley Historical Society is in the middle of a three-part series called “Voices in the Valley: Amplifying Underrepresented Histories in Golden Valley.” Maria Cisneros began the series on Jan 12 with the “Going Deeper With ‘Just Deeds:’ Righting Old Wrongs and Fostering Justice Today.” On Feb. 9, Steve Boyd-Smith presented “Seeking Absent Voices.”
“The title of this session is a bit of a misnomer,” Boyd-Smith said, “They are not absent. They have been buried. They have been erased. But they’re still there.”
Hastings Case Study
Boyd-Smith is currently working on a project at the LeDuc Historic Estate in Hastings. He first approached the Civil War-era site 20 years ago, and in searching for history about African Americans learned about a formerly enslaved man named George Daniels. Daniels worked on the farm and lived in a unit near someone known as “the Swede.” However, Boyd-Smith was hoping for more information about Black people in Hastings. Were there more than Geroge Daniels?
“It’s actually a really intersting story,” Boyd-Smith said, “but I was always a little uncomfortable with it, because it felt like a token.”
On Hastings’ official website, there are a few paragraphs about the city’s history. It highlights Germans as the largest ethinic group. It talks aboutthe tradition of shipping, milling and farming. From the surface, it would seem Hastings’ story is simple. German immigrants took the land and transformed into the city recognized today for its proximity to the Twin Cities metro area and small-town vibe along the Mississippi. But that simple story is missing a few pieces.
Boyd-Smith teamed up with artist and advocate Seitu Jones in 2020 to remake the LeDuc exhibit’s concept. At that time, historians including Heidi Langenfield had been collecting information by reviewing census data and other materials.
“There was a Black community in Hastings that had been forgotten,” Boyd-Smith said. “It was not a giant community, but it existed enough to build an AME [African Methodist Episcopal] Church.”
According Heidi Langenfield in a 2019 interview with the African American Registry, African American men won the right to vote in Hasting in 1869, two years before the 15th Ammendment gave all African American men the right to vote in the United States. Landenfield also reported in 1857, the only barber in town was a Black man.
So what happened to the Black community in Hastings?
In 1907, according to MNOpedia: “Early in the morning on Friday, November 1—Halloween night—an arsonist entered the church through a back window, poured kerosene on the floor, and set a fire.”
After the church burned down, Hastings did little or nothing to help the Black community rebuild, Boyd-Smith said. The Ku Klux Klan may have been involved in the fire, but there was never any real investigation. The 35 Black residents gradually left the city until there were none in 1954.
In Hastings, the story is not a simple one. It is not only the home of European American immigrants. Black Americans were and are part of the story too. Before the land was called ‘Hastings,’ it belonged to Ojibwe and Dakota people. To simplify the story is to erase identities of not only those who existed before but those who exist now. Hastings is a town where more than one culture existed until the European Americans made the town incredibly hostile for diversity.
Greater Minnesota Research
“That situation in Hasting was not at all unique,” Boyd-Smith said. “There are Black communities throughout the area, and these are all stories that even most African Americans in Minnesota have lost.”
People interested in learning more about early African American history in Minnesota may also wish to view historian Mica Anders’s videos on Youtube.
For the final instalment in Golden Valley Historical Society’s series, Jane Hession will present “Elizabeth Scheu Close: Pioneering Mid-Twentieth Century Architect” on at 7 p.m Wednesday, March 8, at the Brookview Golden Valley Community Center on 316 Brookview Pkwy S, Golden Valley.
