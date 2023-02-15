P216NW_GVHSBoydSmith_1.JPG

Members of the Golden Valley Historical Society gather on Feb. 9 to listen to Steve Boyd-Smith’s presentation “Seeking Absent Voices.”

 Sun photo by Anja Wuolu

“We understand ourselves and our place in the world based on the stories that we grow up with and where we see ourselves based on the past,” presenter Steve Boyd-Smith said, “Societies, by having shared stories, that gives us an identity ... but it also means that we have the power to define who is excluded.”

The Golden Valley Historical Society is in the middle of a three-part series called “Voices in the Valley: Amplifying Underrepresented Histories in Golden Valley.” Maria Cisneros began the series on Jan 12 with the “Going Deeper With ‘Just Deeds:’ Righting Old Wrongs and Fostering Justice Today.” On Feb. 9, Steve Boyd-Smith presented “Seeking Absent Voices.”

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments