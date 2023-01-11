A map highlighting a future view Wildwood Park, north of the School of Engineering and Arts, without the school playground. Per an easement agreement with the city of Golden Valley, the playground will be removed from its current place near the park and relocated west of the school (drawn here as the box to the left).
The Robbinsdale Area School District has agreed to a request by the Golden Valley city officials to move the playground at the School of Engineering and Arts. The playground is currently situated north of the elementary school building at 1751 Kelly Drive near Wildwood Park.
The city asked that the playground be moved in order to make room for an infiltration basin and establish a wetland wooded area as part of an ongoing flood mitigation project in the area. In exchange, the city offered approximately $150,000 in civil work to get a new playground established between the school’s pickleball courts and sledding hill.
With the expected contribution from the city in mind, the district is moving forward with a total replacement of the playground, which is slightly more than ten years old. District Facilities Director Jeff Connell estimates that the district will pay $250,000 out of its budget to construct the new playground.
The Robbinsdale School Board formally agreed to the request Dec. 19, granting the city an easement on school property to continue the flood mitigation work.
According to the city of Golden Valley, construction of its share of the work is expected to occur this summer.
A historically flooded area
At the meeting, Connell said the city and school district had been in conversation about the flood mitigation project, the bulk of which is occurring just north of the school, and its impact on the school property since 2020.
The current phase of the flood mitigation project is being planned through a collaboration between the city of Golden Valley and the Bassett Creek Watershed Management Commission.
Homes, businesses and roads near the smaller of the Decola Ponds (named ponds D, E and F) are expected to benefit from the measures, with lessened flooding events. Project planners are also anticipating improved water quality and greater ecological diversity in the area as a result.
Engineering plans for this phase were considered 90% complete as of last September.
“Our school itself has not suffered any flood control issues,” Connell told the board. “We’ve actually done a pretty good job of controlling our stormwater and ensuring that we’re not contributing to any of those issues. However, our land is of course important in terms of the mitigation strategy that they wanted to use.”
Previous iterations and a full funding request
Granting the city an easement where the playground is located was found to be the best solution from those conversations. An earlier request was to move the road just north of the school closer, putting it within 10 feet of the building.
“(It) would have caused bus idling and other safety issues, and we didn’t see that as a workable solution,” Connell said.
The city has committed to funding site work for the playground, in addition to a shade structure.
“This gives them the room they need to treat the volume of stormwater they have coming in,” Connell said.
The school will also allow the use of the property for staging while some of the construction work is conducted.
Board Member Sam Sant said he believed that the city of Golden Valley should cover the full cost of the project using its available grant funds, including the $250,000 to construct a new playground. Connell said the district administration had already asked the city to do so, but the city believed purchasing the equipment was outside of the scope of the grant.
Still, Connell recommended the district move forward with purchasing a new structure, citing its age and relatively small size compared to the student population it served.
Board Member Sharon Brooks Green asked if construction would impact SEA students. Connell said construction would “ideally” occur in the summer.
“We don’t envision a time kids (at the school) won’t have a playground,” Connell said.
Some areas west of the school and the sledding hill were not considered for the new location of the playground. Connell said the playground was planned so there would be room for a future use like a soccer field, “should the future plans for the school include that level of athletic activity.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.