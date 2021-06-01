With all the talk of vaccines, this science corner is about another type of preventative medicine: water treatment. In early June, Crystal Lake will receive a treatment to combat high phosphorous levels, but the treatment is known to have peculiar effects: it changes the water a vibrant, turquoise blue!
Robbinsdale’s water resources specialist, Marta Roser, shared more information about the treatment, why it is needed and the city’s other efforts to get the lake off the impaired waters list.
How will this treatment help the lake? Is it a “one-and-done” treatment, or are several needed to sustain its effects?
This treatment will help the lake by capturing the phosphorus in the water column, as well as forming a protective barrier over the sediment at the bottom of the lake which prevents the further release of phosphorus into the lake.
Some studies have found that in-lake alum treatments in deep lakes like Crystal Lake can last 20 years or more, and we hope with the combination of a carp removal later this year, as well as water quality benefits from the city-run flocculation facility, we can keep the treatment effective as long as possible. Sediment cores and water samples were taken last year to make sure that the dosage of alum will be effective for Crystal Lake. One-half of the dose will be applied this year and then the rest will be applied in spring or fall 2022.
Just how much phosphorus is in Crystal Lake? How did it get there?
For the past five years, the average phosphorus concentrations have been 0.04 - 0.06 mg/L, which is fairly close to the water quality standard, but monitoring in the early 2000s, as well as the 1980s, found phosphorus levels four times higher!
Past watershed studies have found that the major source of phosphorus in Crystal Lake is internal sediment release, which means that the lake bottom sediment releases phosphorus into the water column. We are dealing with what we call “legacy phosphorus” – sediment that made its way into the lake from the surrounding landscape and now releases phosphorus into the water when oxygen levels are low.
Crystal Lake doesn’t have an outlet, so any soil from decades of agricultural land shifting to a dense urban area collected on the bottom of the lake and now releases phosphorus.
At what point is a lake considered impaired due to phosphorus levels alone? Is there a point when phosphorus levels would be dangerous to humans? Wildlife?
The MPCA water quality standard for deep lakes is 0.04 mg/L, and so phosphorus levels above that level put a lake on the impaired waters list for phosphorus. High phosphorus levels in a lake are not directly harmful to people or wildlife, but can lead to algae blooms that are harmful – blue-green algae thrives in lakes with high phosphorus levels and this type of algae can produce toxins that make people and dogs sick if they ingest the water while they are swimming.
If the lake looks like it has a green paint spill on the surface, that indicates blue-green algae is present and it’s best to not swim or let pets near the water until the algae bloom goes away.
One of the effects of the treatment will be a brief turquoise-tinge to the water. Do you expect the color to be barely noticeable, or vibrant? Will the water be safe during that time?
Two lakes recently treated in Plymouth, Bass and Pomerleau, were a vibrant turquoise color for about 24 hours as the alum sank to the bottom of the lake but every lake is different, and Crystal Lake may be more or less vibrant. Color change may be most visible during or immediately after the application planned for Tuesday, June 8.
The alum is nontoxic and there will be no recreational limitations placed on the lake, but it would be best to avoid boating during the treatment so the barge can follow its precise, computer-aided treatment path across the lake.
The color is a result of a chemical reaction. How will that reaction help remove phosphorus?
The alum, full chemical name aluminum sulfate, binds with phosphorus to form a fluffy material called a flocculent. The flocculent then settles down through the water column and eventually lands on the lake bottom, forming the barrier that prevents additional release of phosphorus.
What will happen to flocculent after it hits the bottom of the lake? If you stepped into the lake, would you be able to feel the mixture?
The alum is being applied to the deepest portion of the lake, the shallowest treatment area being 15 feet deep and going up to 40 feet deep, so the flocculent will only be in the deeper parts of the lake. This deep water treatment ensures that wind and wave action won’t move the flocculent from the bottom of the lake, but also means visitors to the lake will not feel any difference while they are wading or swimming in the lake.
What can residents do (or not do) this summer to make sure they are not contributing to impairment levels?
There are several things that residents can do to help protect Crystal Lake’s water quality. The projects this summer address the phosphorus release inside the lake, but nutrients and other pollutants can make their way to the lake through the stormwater system. It’s important to not cut grass or rake leaves into the street and to pick up all pet waste, and if residents have a storm drain near where they live they could volunteer to keep it clean through the Adopt a Stormdrain program (adopt-a-drain.org)! Additionally, if you see something that shouldn’t be in the street like an oil or paint spill contact the city so we can clean it up before it makes it to the lake.
Stay updated on the treatment of Crystal Lake at robbinsdalemn.com.
