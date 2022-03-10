Kimberly Sanberg has withdrawn her plans to run for state legislature following the redrawing of local voting boundaries. The candidate formalized her announcement to the public Feb. 21.
Sanberg announced her campaign for House District 46A in mid-November. At the time, the district encompassed parts of St. Louis Park, Golden Valley, Plymouth and Medicine Lake. Redistricting maps published Feb. 15 by a special panel of the Minnesota Judicial Branch pushed all Golden Valley precincts previously in District 46 territory into a different district shared by New Hope, Crystal, Robbinsdale and two precincts in southeastern Plymouth.
Because of the shuffle, Sanberg would have needed to run against Rep. Mike Freiberg (DFL-Golden Valley) in House District 43B this fall.
In a statement, Sanberg said she decided not to run against Freiberg because of his history of serving his district well.
“I’m confident he will continue to do so,” said Sanberg.
Freiberg is currently serving his fifth term as a state representative for House District 45B, which encompasses all of Robbinsdale and parts of Crystal, New Hope and Golden Valley.
Sanberg decided to run for legislature after learning Rep. Ryan Winkler (DFL-Golden Valley) wasn’t seeking re-election in her district and was instead making a bid for Hennepin County Attorney.
When she announced her candidacy, she voiced her hope that a move from her position on the Golden Valley City Council to the legislature would allow her to “continue serving our community and advocating for affordable housing and healthcare, high-quality education and childcare, a healthy environment, and a Minnesota where everyone feels safe and valued.”
Sanberg was elected to her first term on the City Council in 2019. She is a small business owner and founding organizer of the Golden Valley PRIDE Festival.
In lieu of her canceled campaign, Sanberg plans to continue to focus her efforts on the Golden Valley City Council.
“I love serving on the Golden Valley City Council and am excited that I’ll be able to continue advocating for affordable housing, reimagining public safety, combating climate change, building an inclusive community, and so many other vital issues at the local level,” she said in the statement. “And I look forward to supporting progressive candidates up and down the ballot in the coming months.”
She added her thanks for the support that she had garnered on the campaign trail since November.
“This isn’t a decision I took lightly and I’m so grateful for your support along the way,” she concluded.
