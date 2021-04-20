Amanda Kist said she has put a lot of sweat equity into a planned expansion of her downtown Robbinsdale hair salon, Salon HALO. The salon leased the suite next door, formerly the yoga studio Embrace the Wobble, earlier this year. Some work has been contracted, but much of the demo has been a job she and her husband, Jason, have been doing themselves for the past two months.
“There have been times when we’ve yelled, ‘we said we were never going to do this again!’” Kist said. Her husband, an honorary co-owner, has been especially deserving of that title lately.
The end result, though, is so enticing it’s worth the work. As early as May 1, Salon HALO will more than double in size, adding four salon chairs, a beauty bar and a host of new skincare services. The bar will be on reserve for group makeup applications, ideal for bridal parties getting their hair and makeup done for the big day.
The salon will remain a Green Circle Salon, recycling much of their materials including the discarded hair. As an additional commitment to that ethos and to honor the space before it, Kist is incorporating portions of the wood flooring from the yoga studio as decoration.
Kist said she and her team were excited about the bigger space. Gone will be the days of mixing hair color in the breakroom and conducting office duties at a makeshift office: a mixing room is planned and Kist is getting an actual office, with a door.
Also excited are Salon HALO clients.
“I’ve been calling them to let them know we’ll be closed for two weeks to merge the two spaces, and I’ve been hearing nothing but good things,” she said. “People are happy to move their appointment so they can be in the new space.”
It’s a relief for Kist, who struggled with the idea of expanding at a time when so many have had to make sacrifices for their business. She explained that the salon had been “bursting at the seams” for quite some time, and after seven years on Birdtown’s West Broadway strip, she had been putting out the feelers to buy. Getting the notification of a nonrenewal next door was melancholy at first but opened a mental door that Kist couldn’t keep shut. Maybe this was her opportunity, she thought.
“I was like, can I do this? Am I crazy? My mother told me to run the numbers, because numbers don’t lie,” she said. With the calculations were in her favor, Kist decided to take the leap.
Now she thinks of the expansion as bringing greater opportunities for her Birdtowners and the like to access some much-needed self care, whether that be a soothing facial, a punchy new hair color or a glamorous set of lashes.
“This is all about self care,” said Kist, gesturing to the new space.
Watch for opening updates at facebook.com/salonHALOrobbinsdale.
