Clients waiting to get their hair styled might notice something new and flashy at the salon: a rack of prom dresses.

Salon Halo, located at 4101 West Broadway Ave. in Robbinsdale, is collecting dresses for Project Prom, an affordable prom dress initiative. Those in need of a prom dress can sign up for a 30-minute shopping slot to pick out a free dress later this spring in Maple Grove.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments