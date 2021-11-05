The Minnesota Department of Health recently granted exceptions that will allow a $150 million expansion of the Saint Therese Senior Communities system. The approval from the state, which occurred in September, greenlit the Saint Louis Park nonprofit’s plans to shift 54 nursing home beds from its flagship facility in New Hope to a new campus in Corcoran.
The expansion will modernize the design of the New Hope campus, which has remained largely unchanged for five decades, and push the nonprofit’s presence farther into the northwest metro. Currently, the nonprofit has facilities in New Hope, Robbinsdale, Brooklyn Park, Shoreview and Woodbury.
According to spokesperson Barb Hemberger, the indication from the state allows the project to begin seeking financing.
The groundbreaking at the New Hope facility is expected to begin in the spring, with completion in mid-2025. Reconstruction will be staggered to continue regular operations to both its assisted- and independent-living residents.
The nonprofit hopes to construct the new facility in southeast Corcoran concurrently with the New Hope project, though with an earlier completion date in 2023.
The project will also need approval from the New Hope City Council. Significant approvals have already been made by the Corcoran City Council.
Needed renovations
The Sun Post first spoke with Saint Therese CEO Barb Rode about expansion plans in February 2020. A few months later, the New Hope facility became the site home to one of the state’s deadliest COVID-19 outbreaks. Due to outdated building ventilation and the facility’s hospital design, which featured two patients in a room with a shared bathroom, the virus was able to spread more easily.
In an interview this summer, Rode acknowledged the difference the renovation could have made in the fight against the spread of COVID-19.
“We want to not go through that again. We want private rooms and to get rid of the airflow issue,” Rode said at the time.
Minnesota legislation has prevented the licensing of new nursing home beds since the 1980s, though beds may be relocated or consolidated through an application process. Of the 13 applications this year, four were approved. Two of those approvals made up the Saint Therese project.
Plans in New Hope include a complete rebuild of the nursing home care center with larger rooms and private bathrooms. Amenities like a therapy pool, chapel, kitchen and public restaurant will be organized to resemble the feel of a city center. The campus will also add a new wing of 54 independent living apartments, and all existing apartments will be renovated under the plan.
The Corcoran facility will have 99 independent living apartments and 53 assisted living apartments in addition to the 54 nursing home units. It is expected to enhance Corcoran’s planned Town Center with an outdoor plaza and amphitheater, fitness center, café, and ice cream shop.
Cost estimates for the New Hope campus alone are currently at $82 million, with $70 million for the Corcoran project.
New Hope Mayor Kathi Hemken has indicated her support for the project, saying the facility has been a “fixture” in the community since the 1960s and she looked forward to the benefits the renovation would have for its residents “for decades to come.”
Corcoran City Manager Brad Martens said the Corcoran project was anticipated to keep seniors from having to leave the community due to lack of specialized housing.
“There’s nothing like this in town,” Martens said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.