The Crystal-New Hope-Robbinsdale Rotary Club has long been a “strong believer in the mission of New Hope TreeHouse,” said Rotary Director Jim Benshoof. This spring, the club’s belief in that mission inspired its members to upgrade the center with a fresh coat of paint and new furniture.
The center, nestled on the corner of 42nd and Boone avenues, is TreeHouse’s original location. Since its creation by a Robbinsdale Area Schools teacher, Fred Peterson, the nonprofit has grown to host at least one location for each of its 40 years of service. Eleven locations are in the Twin Cities area, with more than 3,000 teens served in the last year.
The organization’s mission is to “offers hope, guidance, and unconditional love for at-risk teens.” An at-risk teen can be defined many ways, but often includes youth with a history of abuse, mental illness, bullying, substance abuse, self-injury and sexual activity.
Benshoof said the center does “wonderful work” for youth in the community. He expects the club would support the organization for many years to come.
The upgrades were made possible by funds from the local club, funds from the Rogers Rotary Club and a $5,000 grant awarded by the Rotary District 5950. In total, about $6,500 was dedicated to sprucing up the space.
Benshoof said the club had given direct financial assistance to the nonprofit, but the club was able to hone in on TreeHouse’s more specific needs when Renee Keen-Natzke, area director for Treehouse, became a Rotarian. In their conversations with Keen-Natzke and her staff, the club learned of the dire state of the center’s interior. Last summer, the club formally agreed to seek a grant specifically to renovate TreeHouse.
Furniture was replaced and rooms were painted over the course of two days in April.
Keen-Natzke said the updates to the spaces went far beyond nicer looking rooms and new couches.
“They show the teens that the community cares for them and wants the best for them,” she said. “The Rotary has provided so many opportunities for the teens to see that they’re in a loving community and they’re not alone.”
