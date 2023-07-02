Cedric Guessou, of Hopkins, receives the High School Student Scholarship Award for academic achievement and service to the community. Guessou plans to major in game design and development at the Rochester Institute of Technology.
Shep Harris (second from left) brings Golden Valley Mayoral Candidate Rosylyn Harmon (right) to the Golden Valley Rotary Club. Not running for mayoral re-election, Harris appears to be supporting Harmon’s campaign.
The Golden Valley Rotary Club, 50 years old this year, held a luncheon on June 27 at Brookview. Club members ate miniature beef wellingtons, veggies, and brownies while chatting with friends. Then came the plaques, pins, and applause.
Ruth Paradise was given the “Citizen of the Year” award for her work in creating and maintaining the Golden Valley Affordable Housing Coalition, a group of volunteers who work with HomeLine to ensure people who are being evicted receive information on area services and advocate for the rights of tenants. Paradise told the Sun Post she checks the legal section every week for public hearings which might relate to housing. Paradise and others from her coalition routinely ask questions and encourage the council to prioritize affordable housing.
