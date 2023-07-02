The Golden Valley Rotary Club, 50 years old this year, held a luncheon on June 27 at Brookview. Club members ate miniature beef wellingtons, veggies, and brownies while chatting with friends. Then came the plaques, pins, and applause.

Ruth Paradise was given the “Citizen of the Year” award for her work in creating and maintaining the Golden Valley Affordable Housing Coalition, a group of volunteers who work with HomeLine to ensure people who are being evicted receive information on area services and advocate for the rights of tenants. Paradise told the Sun Post she checks the legal section every week for public hearings which might relate to housing. Paradise and others from her coalition routinely ask questions and encourage the council to prioritize affordable housing.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments