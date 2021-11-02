With 100% of the votes counted, Denise La Mere-Anderson and incumbent Gillian Rosenquist appear to have won their respective races for two open seats on the Golden Valley City Council. La Mere-Anderson will replace current councilmember Larry Fonnest in January.
As of 8:30 p.m., the unofficial results from the Secretary of State reported Rosenquist with 2,715 votes and La Mere-Anderson with 2,260 votes. Together, the two accounted for 53.7% of the vote.
La Mere-Anderson is a human resources vice president and a member of the Golden Valley Human Services Commission. She ran on a “data-driven and human-centered approach” to city government, with plans to host “proactive” community listening sessions and ultimately improve the ties between the community and the city.
Incumbent Rosenquist has served one term on the council and has a law background. She has lived in the city for nearly two decades with her husband, a small business owner, and three children. She ran to continue the council’s work of improving the police department and planning the city’s downtown.
The specific vote tallies could change as more ballots are received and counted. Results are not final until certified.
Other candidate totals
The other candidates garnered the following: Andy Johnson with 1,859 votes; Joanie Clausen with 1,764 votes; Loretta Arradondo with 232 votes; Orville Christian Satter with 200 votes; and Drew Peterson with 206 votes.
Arradondo withdrew from the race in September, but due to timing her name remained on the ballot.
Johnson is a software manager with two decades in the industry and ten-year Golden Valley planning commissioner. He ran as a “completely independent public official,” with public safety as a top priority, followed by a commitment to creating more affordable housing, nurturing green spaces, and prioritizing spending on core government functions.
Clausen is a small business owner who previously served two terms on the Golden Valley City Council. She ran to address concerns over the council’s support for the police department, to encourage fiscal responsibility, and to help strike a political balance on the council.
Satter is a retiree in management. He ran to represent the public’s concern over changes to the Golden Valley Police Department and to keep the city fiscally responsible.
Peterson is a home loan strategist. He ran to keep the city “an exemplary place to raise families, do business, work, and play.” In the short-term, he wanted to maintain public safety, and incentivize business to move to the community.
