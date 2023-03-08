A map sprawls out on the table showing the plan for the Blue Line extension. Fluorescent light floods packets of information about roads, traffic, dreams and concerns from the community. The Robbinsdale City Council gathered around a table with personnel from Metro Transit, Hennepin County, HNTB Corporation and Bolton & Menk, Inc., on Feb. 28 to discuss the next steps of the Blue Line extension.
At this time, the Blue Line is expected to open no sooner than 2028, but there are many steps between now and then.
“We are advancing the project. We’re not deciding whether we should build it or not,” Director of Transit for Hennepin County Dan Soler said. “We are moving forward to building.”
HNTB Corporation is a design firm previously hired to assess potential locations of the train station and park and ride in Robbinsdale.
Last August, the City Council took up the Met Council’s offer to fund up to $100,000 on specialty engineering services. Officials from Robbinsdale hoped the services would result in an unbiased review of the impacts the light rail would cause if built along County Road 81. The review process began in the fall and were expected to complete in five months. At the time of the agreement with the Met Council, councilmembers involved in the light rail planning process were vocally opposed to the route, preferring it to be placed along its former route along West Broadway or not built at all.
At the Feb. 27 meeting, Maria Donnelly and Mario Ratnaraj presented HNTB’s assessment of the possible places for stations and a parking lot in Robbinsdale. At this time, the final locations for these amenities has not been determined in the developed city.
Bolton & Menk, another design firm, led a discussion about what the design of the parking garage, station and the surrounding area might look like.
In their presentation, Bolton representatives Mike Thompson and Andrew Dresdner described County Road 81, or Bottineau Boulevard, as “the front door to Robbinsdale” and suggested that space might be changed to “bring local benefits to the community.”
“Is (Bottineau Boulevard) the front door?” Mayor Bill Blonigan asked. “Is that good or bad?”
“When you think about it, 81 is the pathway from Brooklyn Park, Crystal, from suburbs north of us and Minneapolis” Councilmember Sheila Webb said. “ ... I don’t think the community wants to hear that, because it does set up a fear of ‘what’s at my front door?’”
“What we believe, is that it can be improved.” Dresdner said. “It could become a front door that is an awesome front door.”
“I will agree that there is a lot to be desired with how Bottineau Boulevard exists currently,” Councilmember Mia Parisian said. “I can imagine the improvement especially around something that I feel strongly about, which is the streetscape, pedestrian and cyclist safety.”
“People don’t like the Bottineau motor vehicle corridor,” Blonigan said. “They think it’s a dividing thing. It doesn’t look cool.”
Improving the space
There are a lot of options when designing a parking garage and shaping its edges. Will there be spots to charge electric cars? How many floors in a parking garage? Will the Blue Line need a parking garage in Robbinsdale at all?
Blonigan said it was important to maintain the “authentic human-scale” aesthetic of Robbinsdale. The four councilmembers agreed.
While many aspects of stations and parking garages need to be standardized so people, especially maintenance or people needing accessibility accommodations, there is a lot of room for building in identity such as with color or materials, Soler said.
“I’ve seen a bird or two in Robbinsdale,” Soler said of the city’s blue robin logo. “Is there a way of building that kind of thing in?”
Councilmember Aaron Wagner emphasized the importance of “all the environmental stuff.” Wagner said he “would love to see as much greenery around the stations as possible,” and maybe solar panels. Wagner also suggested using the new development as an opportunity to educate Blue Line riders about the town using statues or plaques with historical information.
“Robbinsdale’s a really cool town,” Wagner said. “It has a lot of history, but people don’t really know a lot about it.”
Councilmember Regan Murphy spoke about the businesses in downtown that are owned by people who live in Robbinsdale.
“Some of the development that has come with light rail and transit has been very corporate-driven, leased-building units, corporate entities,” Murphy said. “I think it’s worth saying that we can do some things differently. This is an opportunity where we would have more control as a city on how things are done, whether it’s conduminium-izing the units so they are owned by the operator and not a large conglomerate who does 15-year leases for businesses that residents may or may not want.”
“More, for me, it’s about pedestrian safety,” Webb said. “I think that’s important to the community too. They wanna hear what’s the safety plan. ...What’s it gonna look like for cyclists? What is it gonna look like for a walker? For our children? For our elders?”
The group also reflected on potentially using the parking garage for purposes other than trains. Soler told the room that federal funding may look different if the parking garage is partly or wholly open to people other than Blue Line users.
Following the meeting, Thompson and Dresdner of Bolton & Menk confirmed they would come up with a design recommendation for the city. There was an open house March 6 (after this edition went to press) at Elim Church to showcase the design plan.
Per agenda documents, the City Council will have an additional work session on the topic March 14 and review plans at the March 21 regular Council meeting. Further work sessions will be scheduled as needed, and the Robbinsdale-specific plans will be discussed with all light rail stakeholders at the Blue Line Corridor Management Meeting in April.
More info on the Blue Line extension can be found at bluelineext.org.
