For years after her husband’s death, Nancy Stoneberg was unable to tell her story. It wasn’t that she couldn’t recall what happened; the details of his death had a nasty habit of creeping up and playing out “like a movie reel” when she least expected or wanted them to. She likened the feeling to jarring mental vertigo.
“I would try and start talking and within seconds, my head was just dizziness,” Stoneberg said. “Now, come to find out they call it PTSD, but to me, it was just a problem I had and I couldn’t talk about it.”
Stoneberg was vacationing in Sayulita, Mexico in 2013 when she watched her husband, Mark, get overtaken by beach waves. She never saw him resurface, and five days later, his body was found 15 miles away. While those five days elapsed, she lived in a constant panic, wondering if her husband had died or was awaiting rescue, and trying to inspire urgency among local public safety officials with limited resources to locate him.
Every year on the day of Mark’s Feb. 26 disappearance, Stoneberg and a large support community have gathered to memorialize him in some way. This year, Mark’s disappearance coincided with the launch of Stoneberg and longtime friend Bonnie Boufford’s book “Stoney: The Waves and The Silver Lining.”
The book spends its 262 pages detailing the full story, as it unfolded, from her perspective, and the musings, bright moments, and epiphanies that only several years of distance from the events could reveal.
Conversations with a friend
The book is a loving testament to Stoney, as Mark’s friends had called him, and a step toward healing for Nancy Stoneberg and her family as they continue to grapple with his absence nine years later.
In Stoneberg’s words, “what couldn’t be spoken, had to be written.”
Her difficulty discussing the events with concerned friends and family was at a fever pitch in 2019 when she ran into Boufford at Nonna Rosa’s in downtown Robbinsdale. The two had raised similarly-aged children and were both members at Church of the Sacred Heart.
Conversation inevitably turned to Sayulita, and Stoneberg talked about her “dizziness.”
“She said ‘if I could just write it down,’ ‘if I could just get it into writing,’” remembered Boufford. “And so I said well, I’ll write it with you.”
Three days later, the women hunkered down in Stoneberg’s living room with a tape recorder, and began the first of many conversations about the events. Stoneberg recounted what it felt like to walk into her open-air bungalow each night, alone, listening to the waves crash against the shore; how she learned of the true dangers that the waters in the area presented, and how they were not named due to the reliance on tourism. She recalled the humanity she encountered along the way, from a rally of support from her community back home to the kindness of fellow travelers who joined her cause.
When all was said and done, Boufford had about 90 hours of tape. Then came the work of transcription, and assembling the conversations into a narrative that both parties agreed was the truest version of the events. One challenge was making sure Stoneberg’s voice was captured as authentically as possible in the book’s many moments of dialogue, all while being chiefly written by Boufford. To do it, the two color-coded their works in progress.
“Her ink font was purple, mine was green, and then when we kind of came together, it was orange,” said Boufford. “Then when we finally decided okay, the orange is good, we turned it to black.”
Black text meant the portion was ready for print.
“We wanted to see black,” said Stoneberg with a smile.
A greater message
The book is currently available for purchase on Amazon in paperback and as an e-book.
The publication makes Stoneberg’s very personal account public, something she has come to terms with for a handful of reasons. She said she would have been content if the writings had been filed away in her home, in a safe place out of her head. But as her conversations with Boufford continued, she realized the greater messages she could share, chiefly the call for all to “live your life, right now.”
Before it ended in tragedy, the trip, which celebrated Mark’s 40 years with Xcel Energy, was spent learning how to surf. Each year before it, the couple had made it a priority to travel somewhere, “even if it meant getting in a car and driving south,” Stoneberg said.
“My husband was healthy. This was our retirement vacation, the beginning of a new chapter in our lives,” Stoneberg said. “I can say it, and be so content in saying it: I have no regrets and neither does Mark.”
She said many wait for a milestone like retirement to start living, and she is forever thankful that she and Mark had chosen to continue to seek personal fulfillment as they simultaneously juggled careers and raising three children.
Boufford said she hopes readers come away with a sense of Stoneberg’s strength.
“In these stories, she talks about Mark, but she’s an incredible woman,” Boufford said. “She’s a survivor, she’s an overcomer. For example, her heroism even at the beginning. She was making phone calls that first day, just still in the total shock of it all.”
‘Part of our life’
The final reason for publication, and the teaser in the book’s title, is the silver lining.
Today, Sayulita has changed for the better. Nonprofit Grupo Pro Sayulita now operates an initiative to keep beaches in the village safer for tourists and locals.
Lifeguard towers have been built and more effectively staffed, and the nonprofit organizes and trains volunteers for the times when a paid lifeguard is not on duty. The nonprofit has also installed a flag system to notify beachgoers of water conditions.
“There’s yellow, red, and green,” Stoneberg. “Green means good; yellow, beware; red is danger.”
The nonprofit had began efforts one year before Mark died, but lacked the support to get off the ground. Stoneberg believed the 2013 incident opened doors to allow the nonprofit to move more swiftly.
“For a change to occur often something tragic has to happen,” Stoneberg said. “In our case, Mark’s stubbornness and not coming back to us for five days is what changed the outcome.”
The initiative is run by Vancouver native and Sayulita snowbird Janice Parker. Parker has been a source of support to Stoneberg and her book, and continues to share Mark’s story to ensure the work to keep Sayulita’s beaches safe doesn’t falter.
The Stoneberg family, too, has kept Sayulita close, opting to return to the village year after year. A Facebook page dedicated to remembering Mark includes several photos of these annual adventures, with a large group of family members posed by the beach’s lifeguard tower, and another of them, all smiles, playing in the surf. It’s another way Stoneberg refuses to let the tragedy run her life.
“Sayulita is always going to be a part of our life, absolutely,” Stoneberg said. “We know the people there and it’s a beautiful place. And it’s safer now.”
For more information, visit stoneybook.com.
