Ilissa Abrahams calls her 1940s home on Hubbard Avenue in Robbinsdale her “little nest.” During the last 17 years, the former art director has cultivated her yard into an eclectic spectacle of flowers and funky lawn decor.
In the last few years, the yard had become shabby with neglect as Abrahams has shifted her attention to fighting cancer. Her first bout was three years ago at the age of 60. Now, she is dealing with its return, this time a Stage 4 diagnosis. Despite some nasty fatigue, Abrahams said she is feeling confident and she always looks forward to stepping into the threshold of her home after yet another medical appointment at Hennepin County Medical Center in downtown Minneapolis.
Last week, a team of volunteers ascended on Abraham’s property to conquer a list of home improvement projects that she had been unable to do. The project was arranged by Hearts and Hammers, a home rehabilitation nonprofit, and Summit, a Plymouth-based mortgage company. In one day, the team of 30 people painted all one-and-a-half stories of her house’s exterior, as well as the garage and downspouts, rehabbed the yard and landscaping to its former glory, trimmed back the sprawling perennials and coated the front door in a new, vibrant shade of blue.
“I am so ‘unblue’ of a person,” said Abraham with a laugh about the color choice, even though she was the one who made it.
Abraham said Summit CEO Steven Brown had the idea to paint the door a fun color as a nod to her design background. He sent her swatches, and despite herself, she kept gravitating to the shade. Her sister offered to give an outside opinion and picked, unprompted, the same color. Blue it was.
A delayed start
The home was originally scheduled for the work last October, but the cold came earlier than expected and the project was postponed until June. Then, the project was put on pause again due to the unrest after George Floyd’s death. The day before the project, Abrahams could barely contain her excitement.
“I’m going to really try to be good,” Abrahams said about conserving her energy, which is hard to come by due to cancer’s attack on her adrenal system. Still, she admitted that she woke up before 5 a.m. that morning, and had made a T-shirt decorated with the red-and-black Hearts and Hammers logo. She planned to wear a black cowboy hat to match.
“It’s for sun protection but also to complete the ensemble,” she joked.
Abrahams, Brown and Summit loan officer Justin Neal have had several conversations about the project, some light in nature and some talks that have gotten emotional. Neal said in their planning, he and Brown found it difficult to stay within the parameters of a typical, one-day Hearts and Hammers project. As Abraham said it, Brown approached the project with the zeal of “a 15-year-old boy starting a band.” As a result, the duo added a few future repairs into the schedule, including leaf cleanup and sealing cracks in the home’s concrete steps.
“Ilissa’s home, right now, is probably her favorite part of her life,” said Neal. “Putting it back the way it should be is going to be fun for us. It’s one day in our lives, but for her, it’s going to make a big impact.”
No more peeling paint
At 9:30 a.m. on the morning of Aug. 19, work was in full swing and volunteers worked on the yard and perched, paintbrushes in hand, from a spidery scaffolding, to paint the house. Abrahams was particularly amused by the porta-potty installed on her lawn. When it first arrived, she asked the delivery driver to take a photo of her with it, to which he agreed.
Overall, the experience brought forth a host of emotions that Abrahams said were difficult to put into words.
“I’m just overcome,” she said. “This has taken my mind off of everything ... COVID, the cancer ... I’m so honored and touched by these people. Now I get to come home to my little nest without looking at peeling paint.”
