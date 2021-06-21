The Robbinsdale Police Department has reported a woman was found dead in her home on the 3400 block of Grimes Avenue North the morning of June 18. Police say the death appears to be a homicide and is not random in nature.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner later reported that the woman, 48-year-old Lauri Deatherage, died of a gunshot wound to the head.

A suspect was taken into custody the same evening in Brooklyn Center and was booked into the Hennepin County Jail. The arrest was made with assistance from from the West Metro SWAT Team, the Brooklyn Center Police Department, and the Hennepin County Sheriff’s office.

Deatheridge had just exchanged wedding vows from her home June 13 in a block party-style event, according to documents filed to the city of Robbinsdale. The Robbinsdale City Council had approved a street closure on 35th Avenue between Grimes and France Avenues for the celebration.

Robbinsdale police are investigating the incident.

