P212ST_ROtreelight3.jpg

Santa visits with children at the Robbinsdale City Hall Tree Lighting ceremony in 2019.

 (SUN FILE PHOTO BY ALAINA ROOKER)

After a one-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the tradition of lighting the large conifer tree outside of Robbinsdale City Hall will occur once again in 2021.

The event is set to begin at 6 p.m. Dec. 7 outside of the city hall building. The event is entirely outdoors, free, and open to the public.

Participants are encouraged to bring a food shelf donation. The event includes a singalong, visit from Santa, and countdown to the lighting of the tree.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

