After a one-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the tradition of lighting the large conifer tree outside of Robbinsdale City Hall will occur once again in 2021.
The event is set to begin at 6 p.m. Dec. 7 outside of the city hall building. The event is entirely outdoors, free, and open to the public.
Participants are encouraged to bring a food shelf donation. The event includes a singalong, visit from Santa, and countdown to the lighting of the tree.
