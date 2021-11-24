Anticipating the publication of a report by the Blue Line Extension project office in mid-December, the Robbinsdale City Council has scheduled a coinciding special work session to review it. The work session is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Dec. 13 at City Hall, 4100 Lakeview Ave. N.
The Robbinsdale City Council voted 4-1 Nov. 16 to schedule the work session, with Councilmember George Selman voting against. Selman said he would attend, but he believed the session would be “a waste of time and energy.”
“I continue to be frustrated by the fact that we spend staff time on this, when at least three of us (on the council) have said were opposed to this alignment,” Selman said.
The Robbinsdale City Council has expressed concerns with Blue Line light rail extension officials about the impact the future light rail would have on the city’s burgeoning downtown area along West Broadway.
City Manager Marcia Glick said the work session will give the council time to “get the flavor” of the draft report, make comments, and gather information from the Blue Line project team.
The December report is the next step forward in constructing light rail from Target Field station in Minneapolis to Brooklyn Park via County Road 81 through Crystal and Robbinsdale. An initial route recommendation by the project office is expected to be amended to reflect community feedback garnered over the last several months.
After the draft report is published, the project office will open a 45-day comment period. By March, a final report will be published. After another 30-day comment period, the final report is expected to be forwarded to the Federal Transit Administration for continuation consideration.
At the Nov. 16 council meeting, Glick encouraged the public to continue to follow as new information about the Blue Line route is released.
“Even though you can’t attend some of these meetings, you can certainly listen to the comments that people make during the Community Advisory Committee meetings, the Business Advisory Commission meetings and the Corridor Management Committee meetings,” Glick said. “And you do get a lot of insights watching those meetings and staying up-to-date with the concepts.”
