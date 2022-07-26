robbinsdalewatertower.JPG

The City of Robbinsdale is preparing to undertake research on how to regulate the sale of some tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) products following the enactment of a new state law.

 (SUN FILE PHOTO BY ALAINA ROOKER)

The Robbinsdale City Council is responding to new legislation related to the sale of THC edibles with a one-year citywide moratorium. The council approved the first reading of a 12-month moratorium at its July 19 meeting, with the intent to consider a second reading at a future meeting.

If passed, the moratorium will temporarily prohibit the sale of Delta-9 THC products. Beginning in July, a statewide law went into effect allowing the sale of the products, which come from the hemp plant and are capable of producing a psychoactive high.

Copyright © 2022 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments