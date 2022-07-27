garbage.jpg

Robbinsdale residents should see a credit in their next utility bill

due to the ongoing service issues with the city’s contracted hauler.

Robbinsdale city staff have some good news to report amid an ongoing trash hauling debacle with Waste Management: the city has recouped $121,000 in damages to be disbursed to all recipients of organized collection in the city. This amounts to about $23 per household.

The credit, which is expected to be reflected in this month’s utility bill, accounts for two months of returned yard waste charges and a $10 inconvenience credit. The damages were collected per the city’s contract with the trash hauler.

