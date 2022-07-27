Robbinsdale city staff have some good news to report amid an ongoing trash hauling debacle with Waste Management: the city has recouped $121,000 in damages to be disbursed to all recipients of organized collection in the city. This amounts to about $23 per household.
The credit, which is expected to be reflected in this month’s utility bill, accounts for two months of returned yard waste charges and a $10 inconvenience credit. The damages were collected per the city’s contract with the trash hauler.
Issues with Waste Management in the city, specifically delays in trash and recycling pick-ups, have been occurring for nearly two years. Waste Management is currently on a five-year contract in Robbinsdale, which will expire in 2025. The company collects all garbage, recycling and yard waste from residents.
City Manage Tim Sandvik said he and other city staff “remain frustrated” with the level of service and communication by the trash hauler, and plans to have continued discussions with the city council about the problem.
Sandvik said one potential solution would be to utilize a different hauler to cover services that Waste Management is unable to at this time.
A Waste Management representative told the council last month that the company was having performance issues with existing drivers and call center staff.
Sandvik acknowledged that the company was struggling to find drivers.
“The labor market in general is incredibly complicated,” said Sandvik.
During his report to the council, Councilmember George Selman said he was “beyond furious” with continued poor service by the hauler. He said his neighborhood was currently experiencing and exceptional delay in recycling pick-up, and despite communicating the issue to Waste Management, had not been contacted with a solution.
“If mine and my neighbors recycling cans are not emptied by Monday morning they will be on the front steps of city hall,” Selman said. He clarified that his anger was not directed to the city, but he felt he needed to make a point to the trash hauler.
Selman added that the recouped damages were “a great first step” in resolving issues, but there needed to be more steps taken to resolve the issue.
The city continues to staff yard waste drop-off from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the public works facility on Toledo Avenue North.
