The city of Robbinsdale is asking for help from companies outside of its contacted hauler to get resident yard waste picked up through the end of the year. The Robbinsdale City Council unanimously approved a request for quotes from potential businesses at its Aug. 1 meeting.
The city is hoping to receive coverage from other hauler through the end of the year, particularly in the next few months when yard waste volume increases.
“Fall is around the corner, and with fall comes falling leaves and comes the need for collection of yard waste,” City Manager Tim Sandvik said.
Sandvik said the proposal process did not require a vote from the City Council, but after there was discussion among council members, asked that a vote be taken anyway.
Robbinsdale’s yard waste disposal program was canceled by contracted hauler Waste Management in May due to a shortage of labor. In the interim, the city opened the Public Works Facility on Toledo Avenue as a yard waste drop-off site from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
According to the a memorandum to the council, Sandvik reported that the request would require the hauler to honor the options residents are given with their organized hauler.
If a hauler is hired to pick up yard waste for the rest of the year, it will be paid out by Waste Management per contract, Sandvik said. To a question of cost from Councilmember George Selman, Sandvik said it would be “absorbed” by the struggling hauler.
Mayor Bill Blonigan said he believed it was appropriate for Waste Management to pick up the bill due to their breach of contract in failing to provide services.
Sandvik told the council that the request would be published the next day.
Councilmember Sheila Webb said the waste issue was a “big problem” in the city, and wondered whether smaller haulers would have the same staffing issues as Waste Management.
Sandvik said only yard waste was being considered for the request, and haulers would be vetted as much as the city was able to discover those issues.
Selman asked if staff would attempt to partner with neighboring cities in the process. Sandvik acknowledged that had been discussed previously by the city council, but identified a partnership was a “longer term solution” and the city was “not at the point yet.” He said the current focus was to get yard waste collected to the end of the year.
Webb pressed Sandvik to begin those conversations, as the end of the year was “right around the corner.” Councilmember Pat Backen pointed out that he was unaware of neighboring cities’ yard waste programs and if they ran similarly to Robbinsdale’s.
