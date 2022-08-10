The city of Robbinsdale is asking for help from companies outside of its contacted hauler to get resident yard waste picked up through the end of the year. The Robbinsdale City Council unanimously approved a request for quotes from potential businesses at its Aug. 1 meeting.

The city is hoping to receive coverage from other hauler through the end of the year, particularly in the next few months when yard waste volume increases.

